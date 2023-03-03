LMPM Joins Inhabit’s Suite of Vacation Rental Management Solutions

Knoxville, TN and Vancouver, BC, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhabit, a software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries, today announced it has added LMPM, a next-generation property management system, to its software ecosystem supporting the vacation rental industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



LMPM is a rapidly growing enterprise property management software platform focused on delivering a cutting-edge, cloud-based system, complete with real-time trust accounting. The fully featured and highly scalable technology provides an end-to-end solution for handling complex bookings, real-time trust accounting, distributing inventory to online travel agencies, managing work orders, facilitating payment processing, and more. LMPM’s state-of-the-art system features rental agreements with e-sign, website development, reservation calendar, CRM, and reporting.



“At Inhabit, our focus is always on offering the best products to help property managers run their business,” said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. “LMPM is a fantastic addition to our already strong lineup of PMS systems. We want to offer our customers a choice in platforms that are built to serve their needs vs a one size fits all approach. This addition to our vacation ecosystem shows our ongoing commitment to the vacation industry and the property managers in it.”



This transaction gives Inhabit customers another PMS option, joining Streamline, LiveRez, VRM and SuperControl. Inhabit’s market-leading ancillary product offerings, covering core enterprise software, payments, insurance, accounting, and marketing are highly complementary with LMPM and will bring additional capacity to existing LMPM customers. The combination will further enable the company to meet the evolving needs and priorities of vacation rental companies.



The acquisition will not alter Inhabit’s long held position of providing best in-class connections between Inhabit products and other select 3rd party platforms.



Adrian Barrett, founder of LMPM, added, “Everyone we’ve met at Inhabit has proven we’re joining a powerhouse of talented people. LMPM’s relationships with Lynnbrook and RentalGuardian have already made massive improvements for our clients in terms of automating payment processing and providing insurance solutions. I’m convinced that together our combined teams have no limits!”



LMPM’s headquarters will remain in Vancouver, British Columbia, and day-to-day operations will continue to be led by Clint Skidmore, COO. Stikeman Elliott served as legal advisor to Inhabit, while Coal Harbour Law, Vancouver, served as exclusive company counsel for LMPM.

About Inhabit

Inhabit is a software company of 1,100 employees serving over 4 million units in the residential and vacation property management industries. It delivers best-in-class software solutions while fostering industry-leading innovation and collaboration. Powered by its diverse team of business leaders and industry experts, the company focuses on providing property management professionals more choice through its software ecosystems. Inhabit believes that property managers are central to the success of the residential and vacation housing markets and delivers products built to empower them, their investors, and communities. Inhabit’s private equity partners include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG, which support the company’s commitment to property management software solutions. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com.

About LMPM

LMPM has built the next generation of property management software to make it easier for vacation rental management companies to run their businesses with real-time information. LMPM’s vacation rental software is a modern take on everything you need to take bookings, efficiently manage properties, automate trust accounting, and ensure guests have an amazing stay. To learn more, visit LMPM.com.