Verisk Analytics, Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Notes

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRSK) (“Verisk” or the “Company”), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced the pricing of an offering of $500 million of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “Notes”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 7, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which the Company expects will include stock repurchases pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase authorization that became effective on the closing of the sale of the Company’s Energy business and the repayment of remaining amounts outstanding under the Company’s syndicated revolving credit facility.

BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, NY 10036 Attn: Prospectus Department, e-mail dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com ; or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 at 1-866-811-8049. The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2020.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry.

