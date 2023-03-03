New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426719/?utm_source=GNW

It provides historical and forecast data on lithium production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world lithium prices, lithium trade, market balance, and M&As in lithium industry. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lithium industry. It further profiles major lithium producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Production in 2022 was supported by resumption of operations at Australian mines that were suspended in late 2019 and 2020.For instance, Wodgina mine (suspended in late 2019), resumed operations in 2022, with production of spodumene concentrate from the first and second trains at the Wodgina mine commencing in May and July of this year, respectively.



The Wodgina lithium mine, which has one of the richest Spodumene ore bodies, has a life of 27 years, and is jointly owned by Albemarle Corporation and Mineral Resources Ltd.Furthermore, ongoing expansions at Greenbushes Lithium Operations as well as Pilgangoora projects, further boosted production in 2022.



During the FY22, Greenbushes Lithium Operations produced 1,135kt spodumene concentrate, up from its actual target 1,100 to 1,250kt, driven by increased throughput and improved recovery. The mine’s production is further expected to increase to 1,350 - 1,450kt in FY23.



Scope

- The report contains an overview of the global lithium mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global lithium mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.



Reasons to Buy

- To gain an understanding of the global lithium mining industry, relevant driving factors

- To understand historical and forecast trend on global lithium production

- To identify key players in the global lithium mining industry

- To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________