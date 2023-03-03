The Global Expanded Polystyrene for Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $5,379.03 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Expanded Polystyrene for Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426820/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the expanded polystyrene for packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene, growth of e-commerce sector, and high rate of recycling of expanded polystyrene.



The expanded polystyrene for packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electronic appliances

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• White

• Grey



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of food delivery and takeaway market as one of the prime reasons driving the expanded polystyrene for packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for lightweight containers and packaging and increasing number of M and A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the expanded polystyrene for packaging market covers the following areas:

• Expanded polystyrene for packaging market sizing

• Expanded polystyrene for packaging market forecast

• Expanded polystyrene for packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading expanded polystyrene for packaging market vendors that include Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, Axion Recycling Ltd., BASF SE, Chimei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, Epsilyte LLC, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kaneka Corp., LG Chem Ltd., NOVA Chemicals Corp., PS Japan Corp., Ravago, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trinseo PLC, and Videolar Innova SA. Also, the expanded polystyrene for packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



