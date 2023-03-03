Submit Your Information: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join Lumen Technologies Class Action Lawsuit - LUMN

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Lumen Technologies securities between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 2, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants represented that Lumen was, among other things, “investing heavily in our consumer fiber business” and “aggressively taking market share in our small business segment.” Defendants also represented that “we continue expanding our Quantum Fiber footprint and increasing our penetration” and “we're not capital-constrained. So as we continue to improve our penetration and performance, we'll continue to expand our footprint, and we believe we've got a long runway for growth in -- within Lumen in Quantum Fiber.” On February 9, 2022, defendants began to tell investors that Lumen's expansion into small and medium business and residential fiber services was occurring slower than previously represented.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lumen Technologies class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Lumen Technologies class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

