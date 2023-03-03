Impel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

SEATTLE, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:



: Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:10 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. 2nd Annual Needham Virtual Neuroscience Forum: Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In September 2021, Impel received U.S. FDA approval for its first product, Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. In addition to Trudhesa, the Company continues to address patient needs via licensing and partnerships.

For additional information about Impel, please visit www.ImpelPharma.com

