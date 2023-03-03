Enstar Announces Executive Promotions Following O’Shea Retirement

Orla Gregory Appointed as President

David Ni Continues as Chief Strategy Officer

Paul Brockman Named Chief Operating Officer

Matthew Kirk Named Chief Financial Officer



HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today several executive promotions following the retirement of President Paul O’Shea on March 1, 2023. Mr. O’Shea served the Company for 28 years. Enstar had announced his planned retirement in July 2022 and has since provided a smooth transition of leadership of the Company’s M&A activities to Chief Strategy Officer, David Ni. Mr. O’Shea remains on the Board of Directors as a non-employee director.

Orla Gregory has been appointed as President. Ms. Gregory has served as Chief Financial Officer since August 2021, and prior to that as Chief Operating Officer since 2016. She was appointed to the Board of Directors in February 2022 and has been with the Company for 20 years.

Paul Brockman has been named Chief Operating Officer and will also continue in his role as Chief Claims Officer, which he has held since September 2020. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Enstar US from 2016, and as Enstar US President and Chief Operating Officer from 2014. He has been with the Company for over 10 years.

Matthew Kirk has been named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kirk joined Enstar in April 2020 as Group Treasurer, and has been responsible for treasury, capital management, and investor relations. He previously served in executive roles at Sirius International Insurance Group, including Group Treasurer and President & Managing Director of Sirius Investment Advisors.

Dominic Silvester, Enstar’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The changes announced today demonstrate the depth of our management team, and we have tremendous confidence in this group’s ability to step up into larger leadership roles at a critical time in Enstar’s growth and development. We are well prepared for the opportunities before us and will continue to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Silvester continued: “I thank Paul for the significant contributions made across his 28-year career with us and wish him all the best in his retirement. We look forward to continuing to work with him as a director.”

Mr. O’Shea said: “I am very proud of the strong leadership and culture we have built at Enstar. I look forward to continuing my involvement as a Board member as this team guides Enstar to execute on future value-added opportunities.”

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired 115 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as ‘aim’, ‘ambition’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘will’, ‘project’, ‘plan’, ‘believe’, ‘target’ and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future events or performance. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Enstar Communications

Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645