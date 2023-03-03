Cohen & Company Sets Release Date for Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that morning to discuss these results.



The conference call will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast by clicking the webcast link on the Company’s homepage at www.cohenandcompany.com. Those wishing to listen to the conference call with operator assistance can dial (877) 524-8416 (domestic) or +1 (412) 902-1028 (international). A replay of the call will be available for three days following the call by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, with participant passcode 13736638.

About Cohen & Company

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, and gestation repo financing as well as new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial Europe S.A. in Europe. A division of JVB, Cohen & Company Capital Markets is the Company’s full-service boutique investment bank with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and SPAC advisory. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, and investment funds. As of December 31, 2022, the Company managed approximately $2.1 billion in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including US and European trust preferred securities, subordinated debt, and corporate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments the Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments the Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity. For more information, please visit www.cohenandcompany.com.



