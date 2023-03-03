The James Firm Expands into the Cannabis Industry, Representing CAURD Cannabis License Winners

GARDEN CITY, NY, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The James Firm, a New York law firm specializing in hospitality and corporate legal matters, has announced its expansion within the cannabis industry, representing multiple CAURD license winners. New York's Office of Cannabis Management announced in late 2022 that it had granted approval for 36 CAURD licenses. In addition, it was revealed that eligible businesses would be able to launch cannabis delivery services before opening their physical dispensaries.

The James Firm now represents 6 of those license winners, and is one of only a handful of law firms in the region to represent clients within the cannabis industry. However, the firm’s leadership team feels that the landmark decision by New York's Office of Cannabis Management to grant these licenses is an indication that the cannabis industry will soon be far-reaching in New York.

It has been announced that by 2023, a total of 175 CAURD licenses will be issued, with a maximum of 150 awarded to individual applicants and 25 to non-profit organizations. The applications for these licenses will be continuously reviewed by the Cannabis Control Board. Individual licensees will receive support from the social equity cannabis investment fund, which is funded by licensing fees and revenue generated from the cannabis industry in the state. This represents a major step forward in the establishment of a legal and regulated cannabis retail industry in New York.

The James Firm’s founder and main attorney, Michael James Jr., states that his goal is for his family-owned law firm to become the go-to for its specialized areas of practice. “In late December 2022, the first public sales of regulated cannabis in New York took place at a dispensary located in the East Village of Manhattan,” James states. “Cannabis is here to stay in New York. Our aim is laser-targeted at the hospitality and cannabis community. We serve the hospitality and cannabis community, including restaurants, bars, dispensaries, cultivators, and more.”

The James Firm's cannabis practice provides comprehensive legal support to clients in all areas of licensing and operations. This includes assisting with the preparation of the initial Adult Use Dispensary License application submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management. With its expertise in this field, the firm helps clients navigate the complex process of obtaining a cannabis license and ensures their compliance with all relevant regulations.

James states that the cornerstone of his firm is its liquor licensing practice, and he and his team feel that moving into the rapidly growing cannabis industry is a good fit, given The James Firm’s experience in liquor licensing. “The cannabis industry is evolving and opportunities for profit are increasing and competitive,” he states. “But that also means that its complexity is also growing. It’s a complex field. But so is alcoholic beverage law. With our background, we knew it was an industry where we could excel.”

The James Firm's cannabis practice provides comprehensive legal support to clients in all areas of licensing and operations. This includes assisting with the preparation of the initial Adult Use Dispensary License application submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management. With its expertise in this field, the firm helps clients navigate the complex process of obtaining a cannabis license and ensures their compliance with all relevant regulations.

The James Firm is a law firm based in New York that represents entrepreneurial clients in all stages of the business cycle across the five boroughs of New York City and Long Island. The firm focuses on corporate law practice, hospitality, liquor licensing, and cannabis licensing and operational aspects.

Website: https://www.jamesfrm.com/



Contact Michael James at info@jamesfrm.com