Luxshare Technologies Showcases Silicon Photonics eDR4 and eDR1 Transceiver, Low-Power Straight and Breakout AOCs on 400GbE and 100GbE aggregation switch at OFC 2023

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare Technologies, a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, is pleased to announce that it will feature comprehensive live demonstration of silicon photonics QSFPDD eDR4 optical transceiver, silicon photonics QSFP eDR1 optical transceiver and low-power QSFPDD-to- QSFPDD straight AOC, QSFPDD-to-2xQSFP56 breakout AOC, QSFPDD-to-4xQSFP28 breakout AOC driven by a major North American equipment vendor’s 400GbE and 100GbE aggregation switch platform.



The 400G eDR4 and 100G eDR1 silicon photonics based optical transceivers are designed to meet the growing demand for high-volume, low-power, cost-effective interconnection in enterprise, data centers and other high-bandwidth point to multi-point extended reach applications. The 400G AOC plug-and-play solutions enable 400G QSFPDD ports to be connected to 100G QSFP28 or 200G QSFP56 ports for maximum flexibility in hybrid network architecture, while 400G QSFPDD PAM4 to 4x 100G QSFP28 NRZ breakout AOC and 400G QSFPDD PAM4 to 2x 200G QSFP56 PAM4 breakout AOC are breakout AOC solutions that allow for seamless integration of 400G technology into existing legacy infrastructures. These breakout AOC solutions provide aggregation bandwidth capacity, lighter weight and relative lower cost with adequate long cable length.

Visit Luxshare Technologies at OFC 2023, booth #6102, to learn more about its high reliable production silicon photonics optical transceiver technology and innovative AOC solutions.

About Luxshare-Tech

Luxshare-Tech is a global designer and manufacturer of cables, connectors, module assemblies and sub- system solutions for Enterprise, Cloud, HPC, Consumer, and Automotive applications. Dedicated to flexible design, agile manufacturing, and collaborative partnerships, Luxshare-Tech partners with technology leaders to create innovative solutions that transform our industries.

Learn more at http://luxshare- tech.com/index_en.html

Contact:

inquiry@luxshare-ict.com