Blender Bites Receives Several US Purchase Orders and is Set to Unveil its Latest Functional Food Innovation at the Largest Natural Food Expo in the World¹

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the “Company”, “Blender Bites” or “Blender”), (CSE: BITE, FWB: JL4, WKN: A3DMEJ), an award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that it has received multiple purchase orders following its US tradeshow debut at the KeHE Summer show (the “Summer Show” or the “Tradeshow”), held Feb 7th and February 8th in Nashville, Tennessee, and also announces that it will unveil its latest functional food innovation – the 1-Step Frappé - at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West (“Expo West” or the “Expo”), next week.



The Summer Show marked the kick off Blender Bites’ US launch with KeHE Distributors, LLC (“KeHE” the “Distributor”), one of the largest, pure-play distributors of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products in the US2. The in-person tradeshow proved a great success for the Company and showcased Blender Bites’ core 1-step smoothie innovation SKU’s, to the largest audience of US buyers it has ever been presented.

As a direct result of the live showcase, the Company received several purchase orders from US retail buyers, ahead of the much-anticipated Summer 2023 buying season. The receipt of multiple purchase orders is a significant milestone for the Company and represents the first US purchase orders since the Company initially set foot in the US at warehouses of the world’s largest club store chain in the early spring of 2022.

Building upon the success of the KeHE tradeshow, Blender Bites looks to harness similar success when it attends the upcoming Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 7 to 11, 2023 - the world’s largest natural, organic and healthy products event3, and the leading trade show in the organic industry.

The five-day event is estimated to draw approximately 85,000 in-person attendees, of which approximately 60% will be natural, organic, and healthy lifestyle buyers (brokers), retailers, distributors, health practitioners and food service professionals, looking for new and innovative natural food products to add to their inventory of products.

Expo West will be another opportunity for the Company to showcase its core product line of 1-step pre-portioned functional food smoothies, and with over 85,000 attendees, will be the appropriate occasion to unveil its newest functional food innovation – the 1-step Frappé.

The 1-step Frappé is another ‘first to market’ innovation for the Company. The Company’s frappé product formulations are all carefully curated to challenge, if not surpass, competitors in not only targeted biological functionality, but also in taste, sustainability and functional food consciousness. All 3 of the 1-Step Frappé formulations are 86% organic, dairy-, gluten-, and soy-free, are non-GMO, and are 50% lower in sugar and 38% lower carbohydrates than the leading FrappuccinoTM product in North America.

The new 1-Step Frappé product line is comprised of three flavours: Vanilla Bean-Bio, Caramel Collagen and Mindful Mocha, and each provide their own unique dietary and/or biological benefit to their consumers.

BLENDER BITE’S 1-STEP FRAPPÉ PRODUCT LINE

Mindful Mocha, is formulated with cognitive support in mind, is a delightful blend of coffee, coconut and cocoa, with 65% less sugar than the typical frappe. Rich with beneficial brain boosters from: vitamin D for mood support, Lion’s Mane Mushroom for increased focus and memory support, and over 12 vitamins and minerals.

Vanilla Bean, is targeted to fortify gut and immune support, provides a smooth and balanced blend coffee, coconut, and velvety vanilla bean blend packed with over 3 billion beneficial probiotics for optimal gut health support. This low sugar, vitamin and mineral packed frappe adds fiber from chia seeds making your coffee pale in comparison.

Caramel Collagen, is a decadent and delicious caramel blend with coffee and coconut milk for a low sugar frappe fix. Combining collagen and biotin for healthy skin & joint support as well as over 12 vitamins & minerals for a boost greater than your average cup of joe.

“Our 1-step frappe product was born out of a love for Frappuccino’s but a real distain for sugar and other health compromising ingredients. The reception so far from buyers in the frozen category is extremely encouraging. Some have told me they have been waiting “years” for this type of innovation to hit the market and they are incredibly impressed by how delicious we have been able to formulate them with 50% less sugar and all the functional ingredients. The frappe market in the US is a significant market and to date there has been very little disruption. I am very confident that our 1-step frappe products will be some of our best-selling SKUs,” stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company’s CEO and Founder.

Blender Bites’ Founder and CEO, Ms. Chelsie Hodge will be in attendance at the tradeshow, and will welcome all attendees to taste samples from the new 1-step Frappé product line.

Natural Products Expo West: March 7 – 11, 2023 Anaheim Convention Center 800 W Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92802, USA Blender Bites’ Exhibitor Location: North Hall Level 100 Booth# N1042



ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is an award-winning Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned “easy smoothie” product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Loblaws, Safeway, Save on Foods, Real Canadian Superstore, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA, Thrifty and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Email – chelsie@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 236-521-0626

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email – investors@blenderbites.com

Telephone – 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 World's Largest Natural, Organic and Healthy Products Event

2Large, Pure-play Distributor in the US

3 World's Largest Natural, Organic and Healthy Products Event