The Moon Labs Announces the Opening of 'NFT Korea Festival 2023', a Global NFT Festival at DDP

SEOUL, KOREA, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Moon labs (CEO, Sung-Uk Moon), which operates the NFT marketplace playNomm, announced that NFT Korea Festival 2023 is being held at Art Hall 2, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Seoul, South Korea on 7th and 8th March, hosted by LM LLC and Superchief Gallery NFT with the NFT marketplace playNomm.

This festival is sponsored by <Ledger, hardware Wallet Company>, <Foundation, Digital art NFT marketplace>, <Blockchain company Fingerlabs>, <IoTrust>, <W3B>, etc., along with partners such as Meta Oasis, Searchfi and NFT ASIA.

A leading global NFT art gallery, Superchief Gallery NFT, is curating the NFTs of this festival with over 100 star NFT artists such as Dave Krugman, Sutu, Light feet, and Korean local NFT artists such as Sandbang and Cloudy Night.

Visitors will have the experience of a unique and innovative NFT display through a breath-taking 8 meters-high digital Monolith in the center of the hall.

A panel discussion with <JR Walker Web 3.0 director at Sony Music>, <Alex from Circle, USDC issuer>, and many more, to discuss and share various issues related to the current NFT industry and the latest trends.

There many more various events such as the NFT Artist Award, Blue-Chip NFT Lucky Draw, VIP After Party and so on.

Superchief Gallery NFT, a co-host of this NFT Korea Festival 2023, is the world's first physical NFT gallery in USA, established in March 2021. Superchief Gallery hosted and art directed many of the NFT industry giants such as OpenSea, Superrare, Foundation, and is extending its boundaries into the world of Web 3.0 with more diverse contents.

The NFT marketplace 2.0 playNomm is the first service platform of LeisureMetaverse project. It is evaluated as having a unique tokenomics, based on an Act To Earn (A2E) reward model, and combining the utilities that can be used in real life. The three pre-drop auction event for the NFT Korea Festival was carried out from December 2022 on playNomm, has been a huge success with Shavonne Wong, Equinoz, and Davey Perkins's NFT artwork which were sold out for the artists' all-time-high bids.

An official from The Moon Labs said, "The NFT Korea Festival will become the representative NFT festival in Korea which will go beyond being a simple NFT exhibition and become a large gathering of the global NFT ecosystem to share the visions and insights of its leaders together.", said The Moon Labs.

A pre-registration through the official website will allow a free ticket to the festival, and there is also a digital twin metaverse to experience the NFT Korea Festival 2023 online.

The NFT Korea Festival is the largest gathering of Web3 and NFT industry leaders, artists, and enthusiasts in Korea. There will be over 100 amazing NFT artworks from the global star NFT artists and Korean NFT artists. With the concept of East meets West, the collaboration of these art pieces will be a breath catching moments to experience. With the high Korean display technologies, this amazing art pieces will be showed with the mind-blowing displays. There will also be star Web 3.0 leaders sharing their thoughts and views as panels, and many more exciting events both at the venue and metaverse at this festival.

