YMAB, BVS & FATE Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)

Class Period: October 6, 2020 - October 28, 2022

Deadline: March 20, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ymab.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Y-mAbs misrepresented to investors that, pursuant to a series of meetings and other communications between Y-mAbs and the FDA, that progress was being made that would align with the FDA's requirement to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab. What was unknown to investors was that the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that the treatment of effect of omburtamab cannot be objectively established or quantified based on a comparison between Study 03-133 and an external cohort comprised of data from the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry (CGCCR) database because of substantial differences in the patient populations, and the absence of tumor response data, and that Study 101 was neither sufficiently advanced nor indicative of efficacy to justify approval. Further, Y-mAbs failed to advise investors that it had elected to submit the March 31, 2022 BLA prior to reaching agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)

Class Period: (a) Bioventus Class A common stock purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 11, 2021; and/or (b) Bioventus securities between February 11, 2021 - November 21, 2022

Deadline: March 13, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bvs1.

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bioventus suffered from significant liquidity issues; (2) the Company's rebate practices were unsustainable; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the Company's business and financial prospects; (4) Bioventus maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting with respect to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates; (5) all the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash impairment charge, could not timely file one or more of its financial reports, would have to amend one or more of its financial statements, and could not meet its financial obligations as they came due; and (6) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)

Class Period: April 2, 2020 - January 5, 2023

Deadline: March 22, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fate.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; (iii) as a result, Fate had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement's on Fate's long-term clinical and commercial profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

