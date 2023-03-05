Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SAL, FOCS, RC, and BRMK

NEW YORK, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SAL to NBT Bancorp Inc. for 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock per share of SAL owned.

If you are a SAL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FOCS to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) for $53.00 per share in cash.

If you are a FOCS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Ready Capital Corp. (NYSE: RC)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RC and Broadmark Realty Capital, Inc. whereby each share of Broadmark common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of RC common stock.

If you are an RC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Broadmark Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BRMK and Ready Capital Corp. whereby each share of BRMK common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock.

If you are a BRMK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: