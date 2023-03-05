SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ATCX, BRMK, ALR

NEW YORK, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX)’s sale to GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash. If you are an Atlas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)’s sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Broadmark common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock. Upon closing of the merger, Broadmark stockholders are expected to own approximately 36% of the combined company’s stock. If you are a Broadmark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR)’s sale to ABP Acquisition LLC for $1.31 per share in cash. If you are an AlerisLife shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

