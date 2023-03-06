Kaolin Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Kaolin Market by Process (Water-Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Surface-Modified & Unprocessed), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramic & Sanitarywares, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in demand from paper, ceramics & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics end-use industries, and its availability.

List of Key Players in Kaolin Market:

Imerys S.A. (France) BASF SE (Germany) Ashapura Group (India) EICL Limited (India) SCR-Sibelco N.V. (Belgium) KaMin LLC (US) Thiele Kaolin Company (US) LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary) Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany) Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic) I-Minerals lnc. (Canada) 20 Microns Limited (India) Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia) W. R. Grace & Co. (US) KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic) Uma Group of Kaolin (India) Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Active Minerals International, LLC (US)

Key Findings of the Study:

A water-washed segment to lead the kaolin market during 2020-2025 Ceramic & sanitarywares are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the kaolin market during the forecast period The Asia Pacific to lead the global kaolin market during the forecast period

Based on the end-use industry, the kaolin market has been segmented into paper, ceramic & sanitarywares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics, and others. The paper segment is expected to lead the kaolin market. This is due to improvement in paper appearance, which is characterized by gloss, smoothness, brightness, and opacity. Kaolin also improves various other properties of paper such as ink absorption and ink pigment holdout, low linting tendency, and roughness, which, in turn, enhance the printability of paper. Kaolin is combined with pigments such as calcium carbonate, talc, or titanium dioxide to produce the desired effect in the coated paper during the process involved to produce paper.

Based on the process, the kaolin market has been segmented into include water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, and surface-modified & unprocessed. The growth of the water-washed segment can be attributed to increase in demand for ceramics from the building & the construction industry is among the most significant factors projected to drive the water-washed kaolin market, as this kaolin is majorly used in the manufacture of ceramic products. Advantage of using the water-washed process in the production of hydrous kaolin as this process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.

The kaolin market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China accounted for the major share of the Asia Pacific kaolin market in 2019. This can be attributed to industrial development in the country and its improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the wide-scale use of kaolin in the paper, plastics, rubber, and ceramic & sanitarywares end-use industries.

