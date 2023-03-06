Tianfu New District’s Government Cooperate with Fengzheng to Promote Sichuan Province through IP Image Pandudu

SHENZHEN, China, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianfu New district cooperates with Fengzheng (Shenzhen) Culture Technology Co., Ltd. to promote Sichuan, China, through the IP image of Pandudu. Tianfu New district has created a new tourism image, Tianfu Panda is named Pandudu, and welcomes tourists worldwide to explore Tianfu New District. Pandudu will take visitors on a tour of Tianfu New District and show them the beauty of Chengdu.

The adorable IP image of Pandudu was developed by the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute of Tianfu New District. Pandudu is a lovable character who had a complicated experiment that resulted in memory loss, forcing it to wander the streets and alleys of Chengdu in search of a home. Pandudu's journey is full of wonder and adventure, and visitors can join in to appreciate the scenery and experience friendship and love.

Following Pandudu's footsteps and singing along to the catchy tune of nursery rhyme, visitors can start their journey at Xinglong Lake and then experience the oil painting-like scenery of Tianfu Park in the spring. They can also visit the beautiful natural scenery of Lixi River and be amazed by the futuristic vibe of the Science City and the majestic grandeur of the Western Expo City.

Visitors can also follow Pandudu's accurate positioning of the most in-demand food navigation and explore the charming traditional culture of Chengdu and the trendy fashion trends that are in line with international standards.

With the IP image of Pandudu as its flagship, Tianfu New District invites travelers to come and experience the beauty and charm of Sichuan. The district's dedication to creating a modern and sustainable urban environment ensures that visitors will have a memorable and enjoyable stay. Don't miss out on the chance to discover the wonders of Sichuan through Pandudu's journey.

About Fengzheng

Fengzheng (Shenzhen) Culture Technology Co., Ltd. is a business services company established in 2021 in Shenzhen. Since 2022, they have been providing domestic promotion services for Sichuan tourism, and in 2023, Pandudu will showcase Sichuan to tourists from all over the world.

