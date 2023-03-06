English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 March 2023 at 8:30 EET

Sanoma’s Annual Report 2022 published

Sanoma has published its Annual Report 2022. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2022.

In addition to an interactive PDF file, the Annual Report 2022 is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the Group’s primary statements and notes are labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Sanoma’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Sustainability Report is compiled according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has a limited assurance by PricewaterhouseCoopers, an independent third-party. The report also includes reporting according to the Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). In addition, the Report of the Board of Directors includes reporting according to the Non-Financial Reporting (NFR) Directive and the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities.

The Remuneration Report is presented for advisory adoption for the Annual General Meeting 2023.

The Annual Report 2022 is attached to this release as PDF and XHTML files and is also available on sanoma.com/investors .



Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com .

