With 13.58% CAGR, Dairy Alternatives Market to Hit USD 61.43 Billion by 2029 | Rising Veganism & Lactose Intolerant Population to Boost Growth

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global the dairy alternatives market size was USD 22.25 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 25.19 Billion in 2022 to USD 61.43 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.58% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to grow during the projected period due to increasing veganism and rising inclination of consumers toward plant-based foods.
Get a Free Sample Research PDF:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dairy-alternatives-market-100221
List of Key Players Profiled in the Market of Dairy Alternatives:
- Danone S.A. (France)
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)
- Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)
- SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)
- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong)
- Daiya Food, Inc. (Canada)
- Goya Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
- Living Harvest Foods, Inc. (India)
- Organic Valley (U.S.)
- Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022-2029
|Forecast CAGR
|13.58%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 61.43 Billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Dairy Alternatives Market Size in 2021
|USD 22.25 Billion
|Historical Data
|2018-2020
|No. of Pages
|185
|Segments Covered
|By Source, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region
|Dairy Alternatives Market Growth Drivers
|Increasing Veganism to Bolster Market Growth
Segments:
By Source
- Soy
- Almond
- Coconut
- Rice
- Oats
- Others
By Product Type
- Non-Dairy Milk
- Butter
- Cheeses
- Yogurts
- Ice Cream
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa.
Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dairy-alternatives-market-100221
Report Coverage:
The report sheds light on qualitative and quantitative analysis of recent trends and current market conditions. Also, the developments and advancements in the industry are highlighted further in this report along with the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and expansion is given further in the report. Regional insights on segmented market areas are given with a list of leading market players in the industry.
Drivers & Restraints:
Increasing Veganism to Bolster Market Growth
The market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to rising concerns for processed dairy products and increasing lactose intolerant population. Furthermore, product innovation strategies implemented by the leading market players are expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the rising consumption of vegan food and increasing veganism are expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.
However, low consumer awareness and sub-optimal market penetration may hamper market growth.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Share Due to Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance
Asia Pacific held a dominating global dairy alternatives market share in 2021 owing to rising cases of cow milk allergy and lactose intolerance among the population. Calorie concerns and higher prevalence of hypercholesterolemia and obesity are the major reasons for regional market growth.
North America is anticipated to hold the second-leading position due to the increasing demand for plant-based food products and surging veganism. Also, consumers intend to adopt a highly nutritional diet and develop their immunity.
Competitive Landscape:
New Product Launch Allow Companies to Improve their Business Performance
The leading companies focus on introducing products to attract customers and enhance their product portfolio. Rising adoption of the latest technologies and integration of emerging consumer demand allow companies to build their business performance.
Get a Quote Now:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/dairy-alternatives-market-100221
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Trends
- Key Insights
- Overview on the Parent/Related Market
- Analysis on Global Plant-Milk Sector
- Dairy Foods – Production and Consumption Trends
- Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches
- Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic
- Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis
- Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- By Source (Value)
- Soy
- Almond
- Coconut
- Rice
- Oats
- Others
- By Product Type (Value)
- Non-dairy Milk
- Butter
- Cheeses
- Yogurts
- Ice Cream
- Others
- By Distribution Channel (Value)
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retails
- Others
- By Region (Value)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Source (Value)
TOC Continued…!
Key Industry Development:
- January 2021: Nestle S.A. launched vegan, coconut milk-based, flat white coffee pods in the U.K. to offer consumer’s superior coffee made using lactose-free milk, a form of dairy alternatives.
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dairy-alternatives-market-100221
Read Related Insights:
Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size Forecast 2028; Evolving Consumer Tastes & Preferences in Emerging Economies to Bolster Product Sales, Says Fortune Business Insights™
Dietary Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.68%
Nutraceuticals Market to Worth USD 658.11 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road,
Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com