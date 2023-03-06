With 13.58% CAGR, Dairy Alternatives Market to Hit USD 61.43 Billion by 2029 | Rising Veganism & Lactose Intolerant Population to Boost Growth

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global the dairy alternatives market size was USD 22.25 Billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 25.19 Billion in 2022 to USD 61.43 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.58% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Dairy Alternatives Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to grow during the projected period due to increasing veganism and rising inclination of consumers toward plant-based foods.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market of Dairy Alternatives:

Danone S.A. (France)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)

SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong)

Daiya Food, Inc. (Canada)

Goya Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Living Harvest Foods, Inc. (India)

Organic Valley (U.S.)

Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 13.58% 2029 Value Projection USD 61.43 Billion Base Year 2021 Dairy Alternatives Market Size in 2021 USD 22.25 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 185 Segments Covered By Source, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Dairy Alternatives Market Growth Drivers Increasing Veganism to Bolster Market Growth

Segments:

By Source

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Others

By Product Type

Non-Dairy Milk

Butter

Cheeses

Yogurts

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on qualitative and quantitative analysis of recent trends and current market conditions. Also, the developments and advancements in the industry are highlighted further in this report along with the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and expansion is given further in the report. Regional insights on segmented market areas are given with a list of leading market players in the industry.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Veganism to Bolster Market Growth

The market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to rising concerns for processed dairy products and increasing lactose intolerant population. Furthermore, product innovation strategies implemented by the leading market players are expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the rising consumption of vegan food and increasing veganism are expected to bolster the market during the forecast period.

However, low consumer awareness and sub-optimal market penetration may hamper market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Share Due to Rising Cases of Lactose Intolerance

Asia Pacific held a dominating global dairy alternatives market share in 2021 owing to rising cases of cow milk allergy and lactose intolerance among the population. Calorie concerns and higher prevalence of hypercholesterolemia and obesity are the major reasons for regional market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold the second-leading position due to the increasing demand for plant-based food products and surging veganism. Also, consumers intend to adopt a highly nutritional diet and develop their immunity.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Allow Companies to Improve their Business Performance

The leading companies focus on introducing products to attract customers and enhance their product portfolio. Rising adoption of the latest technologies and integration of emerging consumer demand allow companies to build their business performance.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Parent/Related Market Analysis on Global Plant-Milk Sector Dairy Foods – Production and Consumption Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Soy Almond Coconut Rice Oats Others By Product Type (Value) Non-dairy Milk Butter Cheeses Yogurts Ice Cream Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retails Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

January 2021: Nestle S.A. launched vegan, coconut milk-based, flat white coffee pods in the U.K. to offer consumer’s superior coffee made using lactose-free milk, a form of dairy alternatives.

