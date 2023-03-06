Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 9

In week 9 2023, Festi purchased in total 321,500 own shares for total amount of 58,047,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|9
|27.2.2023
|14:55:32
|50.000
|183
|9.150.000
|1.981.020
|352.699.002
|9
|28.2.2023
|10:06:22
|30.000
|182
|5.460.000
|2.011.020
|358.159.002
|9
|28.2.2023
|15:27:54
|50.000
|181,5
|9.075.000
|2.061.020
|367.234.002
|9
|1.3.2023
|11:35:06
|34
|180
|6.120
|2.061.054
|367.240.122
|9
|1.3.2023
|12:25:40
|400
|180
|72.000
|2.061.454
|367.312.122
|9
|1.3.2023
|13:07:29
|12
|180
|2.160
|2.061.466
|367.314.282
|9
|1.3.2023
|14:19:27
|110
|180
|19.800
|2.061.576
|367.334.082
|9
|1.3.2023
|14:26:52
|29.444
|180
|5.299.920
|2.091.020
|372.634.002
|9
|1.3.2023
|15:24:08
|1.500
|178
|267.000
|2.092.520
|372.901.002
|9
|2.3.2023
|13:50:57
|30.000
|176,5
|5.295.000
|2.122.520
|378.196.002
|9
|3.3.2023
|11:20:45
|3.000
|180
|540.000
|2.125.520
|378.736.002
|9
|3.3.2023
|11:21:34
|27.000
|180
|4.860.000
|2.152.520
|383.596.002
|9
|3.3.2023
|13:50:34
|100.000
|180
|18.000.000
|2.252.520
|401.596.002
|321.500
|58.047.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,252,520 own shares for 401,596,002 ISK and holds today 7,252,520 own shares or 2.32% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).