Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 9

| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 9 2023, Festi purchased in total 321,500 own shares for total amount of 58,047,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
927.2.202314:55:3250.0001839.150.0001.981.020352.699.002
928.2.202310:06:2230.0001825.460.0002.011.020358.159.002
928.2.202315:27:5450.000181,59.075.0002.061.020367.234.002
91.3.202311:35:06341806.1202.061.054367.240.122
91.3.202312:25:4040018072.0002.061.454367.312.122
91.3.202313:07:29121802.1602.061.466367.314.282
91.3.202314:19:2711018019.8002.061.576367.334.082
91.3.202314:26:5229.4441805.299.9202.091.020372.634.002
91.3.202315:24:081.500178267.0002.092.520372.901.002
92.3.202313:50:5730.000176,55.295.0002.122.520378.196.002
93.3.202311:20:453.000180540.0002.125.520378.736.002
93.3.202311:21:3427.0001804.860.0002.152.520383.596.002
93.3.202313:50:34100.00018018.000.0002.252.520401.596.002
   321.500 58.047.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,252,520 own shares for 401,596,002 ISK and holds today 7,252,520 own shares or 2.32% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).