Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic Inc., ADANI Systems Inc. and Medtronic Plc

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fluoroscopy Systems and C-arms), Application (Cardiovascular, Pain Management & Trauma), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports. The global fluoroscopy equipment market was valued at US$ 6.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 9.28 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The market for fluoroscopy equipment is primarily driven by the rise of chronic illnesses that call for real-time imaging systems. Additionally, fluoroscopy is frequently used in a range of interventional radiological procedures, which is raising the demand for fluoroscopy equipments. The market for fluoroscopy equipment is also expanding as a result of the growing use of cutting-edge technology like the Flat-Panel Detector (FPD) and thallium-doped cesium iodide in conjunction with magnifying fluoroscopes. Furthermore, the rise in orthopedics and traumatic surgical procedures, coupled with rising sport injuries is propelling the fluoroscopy equipment market forward. Similar to this, the growing elderly population and increased use of fluoroscopy for pain management, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, is driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment market.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global fluoroscopy equipment market is divided into:

Fluoroscopy Systems

C-Arms

With the biggest market share in 2021, the fluoroscopy systems segment dominated the market. The significant use of fluoroscopy equipment in various medical procedures, such as angiography and discography, is partly responsible for the segment's sizeable share. Fluoroscopy equipment also produces images with enhanced quality, stability, and real-time tracking since it is less affected by body surfaces. Additionally, the development of technologically advanced fluoroscopes that are built to give autonomous dose rate and image quality control logic for cardiac catheterization labs and interventional angiography suites is helping the segment's growth. The integration of fluoroscopes with modern image intensifiers and spectrum shape filter technologies is expected to improve image-guided surgical operations, increasing their acceptance by radiologists and surgeons.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global fluoroscopy equipment market is categorized into:

Cardiovascular

Pain Management & Trauma

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Urology

Orthopedic

General Surgery

Others

The cardiovascular segment holds the largest market share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2021. The significant market share of the cardiovascular segment is mostly due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, which are the world's leading cause of mortality. According to WHO around 17.9 million death occurs every year due to cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, fluoroscopy during cardiac catheterization provides views of blood flow across the coronary arteries, promoting segment expansion. Fluoroscopy is increasingly used in cardiovascular illnesses due to its application in electrophysiologic techniques for the treatment of heart rhythm issues. Similarly, the procedures that employ fluoroscopy the most frequently are radiographic catheter ablation, percutaneous coronary interventions, coronary angiography, diagnostic electrophysiological studies, etc. The growing number of conferences and exhibitions hosted by manufacturing companies to promote fluoroscopy tools in cardiology is a crucial factor in the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global fluoroscopy equipment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global fluoroscopy equipment market in 2021, followed by is Europe and Asia Pacific. The primary driver of regional growth is the rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Additionally, the region's development is being aided by the availability of cutting-edge technology and a well-developed healthcare system. The frequency of traumatic and sports-related injuries is rising in the region, which is increasing the number of surgical procedures requiring fluoroscopy. Furthermore, the regional growth is anticipated to be fueled by the presence of the leading market players.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global fluoroscopy equipment market are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Carestream Health Inc.

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Hologic Inc.

Lepu Medical Tech Co. Ltd

ADANI Systems Inc.

Medtronic plc

Orthoscan Inc

Omega Medical Imaging, LLC

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 6.3 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 US$ 9.28 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

