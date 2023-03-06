HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Australia 2022: Development of New Medical Technologies to Reshape Sector

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Australia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Upcoming developments in cancer care infrastructure to drive demand in Australian medical device industry.

As of 2021-22, Australia has 655 public healthcare facilities and 1,317 private facilities including imaging centers. The country has one of the best healthcare systems in the world, contributing to an average life expectancy of 83 years. Public healthcare is funded by the Australian government through tax revenues.

Along with that, national health subsidy schemes such as Medicare covers both public, and private hospital facilities. However, inequitable access to services has caused declining health outcomes in rural areas as compared to larger urban locales. Furthermore, a rise in incidence of chronic diseases is being observed countrywide over the past few years. Australia has the highest number of cancer cases in the world, with an estimated 150,000 cases of cancer diagnosed each year.

In addition to the existing med-tech market, development of new medical technologies and devices is plausible in the next decade. For example, the Medical Research Future Fund has financed $5 billion for about 20 initiatives harnessing med-tech and pharmaceutical innovation, providing vital infrastructure, improving patient outcomes, and generating jobs and economic growth. Advancements are also being made in the field of digital health to improve management of diabetes and chronic diseases, remote patient monitoring, mental health, diagnosis and screenings, and clinical decision support.

According to this HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Australia, nuclear medicine and molecular imaging market is likely to present pockets of growth opportunities primarily related to the increasing prevalence of cancer. Each year, an average of 3.3% escalation in cases may possibly be observed in the country, with over 170,000 new cancer cases being potentially diagnosed by 2024. To curb the current disease burden, over 560,000 nuclear medicine procedures are performed every year in the country.

As per HospeTrack, there are about 80+ PET scanners, and 70+ SPECT scanners throughout Australia. With respect to the healthcare workforce, there are approximately 450 qualified nuclear medicine specialists that provide nuclear medicine services in nearly 200 locations across the country. Collaborations by research universities and national organizations are underway for the procurement of new PET/CT scanners as well as replacement of existing units in the country.

The report provides account-level directional detail on total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, and other medical equipment installed in Australia as well as Anesthesia Machines, Dialysis machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound, and X-Ray machines, Mammography machines, DEXA and LINAC making it the most nuanced source of hospital-level intelligence for Australia's medical equipment installed base.

The report is a skillfully designed dataset that is an optimal resource for any organization in the process of optimizing sales targets, estimating market potential, or developing an account management strategy in Australia. It provides a graphical overview of the country's health infrastructure, as well as a hospital-level view of resources, directional information on the medical device installed base, hospital demographics, and care services.





Executive Summary:



Report Description & Details - Excel Sheet Deliverable

This HospeTrack is the largest database of hospital level medical equipment installed base data, currently available on the market.



It covers 48 countries with more added each quarter. The data is run through an update cycle each year.

Australia:

The Australia Total Hospital & Medical IB Mapping report was updated in 2022 and includes over 655 hospitals and imaging centers from the country with their health infrastructure detailed out.

Contents:



1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring & Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT,PET-MRI, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

Renal: Dialysis Machine

Radiation Therapy: LINAC, Cobalt-60

Hospital IT: PACS, EMR

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

13 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

Hospitals by ownership type - public and private

Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital - University hospitals, State hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers

Chart and map based on level of care - Secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

655 hospitals and Imaging centers in Australia listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code

Contact numbers available for 95% of the hospitals

Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country



Companies Mentioned

Drager

GE Healthcare

Baxter

Fresinius

Gambro

Nipro

Medtronic

Philips

Siemens

Ziehm Imaging

Toshiba

United Imaging

Samsung

Canon Medical

Kodak

Shimadzu

Hologic

Elekta

Varian

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yighti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.