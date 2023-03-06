Global Medical Device Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Market is Witnessing an Evolution as a New Category of Multifunctional and Multipurpose Medical Devices is Emerging

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Market by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical device market report evaluates the market for both traditional and connected healthcare devices.

The report covers the global leading medical device market suppliers and service providers. The report also assesses medical device market drivers, challenges, and the impact of technology convergence. The report also evaluates the issues specific to connected devices such as security and privacy.

The report addresses the new normal in the wake of the pandemic as remote medical maintenance is in high demand as a large number of patients require monitoring and diagnostics that do not require a hospital or clinic visit. Traditionally focused on preventative care, diagnostics, and urgent care, the connected medical device market is increasingly crossing over into the general health and well-being category.

This is especially the case with wearable devices used in the sports and fitness category, which may, for example, double as an apparatus for early detection, such as irregular heartbeat. This is important because an arrhythmia can be indicative of more serious problems developing.

Connected medical devices are increasingly becoming the norm with significant improvements in ICT as a whole, coupled with the evolution of microelectronics, display capabilities, and a fast-growing medical device market. By definition, a connected medical device is one that can communicate information over a distance and/or be controlled remotely as in a telemedicine scenario.

Connections may be local (via WiFi, Bluetooth, or some proprietary local or personal area wireless) with long-distance communication via a gateway device (such as a router) or they may connect directly to a Wide Area Network via cellular technologies such as LTE or 5G.

In terms of medical device market adoption, there are a few factors that inhibit usage. One of the foremost is concerns over security/privacy at both the end-user as well as the corporate level. This is especially true with connected medical devices, which may be prone to malware and hacking.

In terms of security concerns, unwanted access to medical device software and operating systems could potentially render a device non-functioning and/or under the control of an unauthorized user. In terms of privacy issues, client sensitive data is generated continuously within the connected medical device market as equipment communicates device status, measurements, and patient status via wired and/or wireless connections.

Within the medical device market supply chain, there is a need for efficient device tracking in terms of both care of custody for delivery as well as usage for the traditional product and medical device as a service model respectively.

This is true for a variety of reasons, but most notably because some equipment within the medical device market is very expensive and prone to damage if mishandled. In addition, medical devices in acute care situations are needed at the moment, rendering any incidence in which a device is lacking, missing, or damaged a potential cause of great harm to a patient.

Accordingly, there is a growing need within the asset tracking market for solutions to support the medical device market. This is inherently possible as part of the connected medical device market as the equipment is by definition capable of communications locally and/or via a WAN to a centralized monitoring center and/or cloud computing system.

An increasingly interconnected market, coupled with advanced solutions to protect user privacy and device security, are all factors that we see paving the way for over 25% of developed countries to utilize connected device enabled telemedicine as the primary method of healthcare service delivery by 2030.

Select Report Findings:

Driven by the pandemic, the fastest-growing category is remote monitoring and diagnostics medical devices

One of the emerging areas is wearable medical devices that monitor temperature and other vitals as a means of predicting potential infection

The combination of DIY medical device procurement and telemedicine is an important category for suppliers as users seek greater autonomy and lower prices

The market is witnessing an evolution as a new category of multifunctional and multipurpose medical devices is emerging that incorporate fitness and healthcare

Target Audience:

Medical Device companies including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Cardinal Health (CAH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT), Royal Philips (RYLPF), Siemens (SIEGY), and many more

Managed Healthcare organizations such as Anthem (ANTM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Cigna (CI), Humana (HUM), CVS Health (CVS), Centene (CNC), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

Hospitals, Acute, and Urgent Care organizations such as Hospital plays: Community Health Systems (CYH), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Tenet Healthcare (THC), and Universal Health Services (UHS)

Telemedicine Solutions providers such as CareClix, CirrusMD, CyberMed, GlobalMed, Kareo, MDLive, MeMD, MyTelemedicine, Net Medical Xpress, SnapMD, Teladoc, Tytocare and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Medical Device Market

2.1 Medical Device Types

2.1.1 Stationary Medical Devices

2.1.2 Portable Medical Devices

2.1.3 Wearable Medical Devices

2.1.4 Implantable Medical Devices

2.2 Medical Device Functions

2.3 Medical Device Durability

2.4 Medical Device Support of Therapeutic Regimens

2.5 Medical Device Classification by Risk Level

2.6 Medical Device Manufacturing Alternatives

2.7 Medical Device Delivery and Acquisition Alternatives

2.8 Medical Device Support Alternatives

3.0 Medical Device Market Dynamics

3.1 Medical Device Market Overview

3.2 Medical Device Market Constraints

3.2.1 Challenges of a Fast-moving Industry

3.2.2 Medical Device Regulation

3.3 Medical Device Market Drivers

3.4 Medical Device Technology Convergence

3.4.1 Connected Health Technologies

3.4.2 AI, IoT, and Data Analytics

4.0 Connected Medical Devices

4.1 Connected vs. Non-connected Medical Devices

4.2 Connected Medical Device Challenges

4.3 Connected Medical Device Opportunities

4.4 Connected Medical Device Enablers

4.5 Connected Health Sports, Wellness, and Medical Devices

4.6 Connected Healthcare Case Study

4.6.1 Medtronic CareLink

4.6.2 Bruin Biometrics' Connected Medical Technology

4.6.3 Philips HealthSuite Case Study

4.7 Connected Healthcare Drivers

4.7.1 Integration of IT in healthcare sector

4.7.2 Growth of wearable devices

5.0 Leading Medical Device Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Affectiva

Angiodynamics Inc.

Atricure Inc.

Axogen Inc.

Basehealth

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biodirection

Biotelemetry Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bruker Corp

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cardiac Insight

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Clinipace

Conmed Corp.

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher Corp

Dexcom Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Evena Medical

Fitbit

Glaukos Corp.

Globus Medical Inc Class A

Heska Corp.

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Idexx Laboratories Inc

Inogen Inc.

Insulet Corp

Integer Holdings Corp.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Livanova Plc

Livongo

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Memed

Natus Medical Inc.

Nevro Corp

Nuvasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Pocared Diagnostics

Qualcomm Life

Resmed Inc.

Staar Surgical

Steris

Stryker Corp

Surmodics Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transenterix Inc.

Varex Imaging Corp.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Verb Surgical

Viewray Inc.

Water Corp.

Wright Medical Group Nv

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbvtyf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.