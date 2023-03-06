Search Minerals Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”), announces that the settlement of the previously announced termination on a without cause basis of the employment of its Chief Executive Officer has been concluded. In connection therewith, Mr. Greg Andrews has resigned from his position as a Director of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alterra Resources Inc. and 86857 Newfoundland & Labrador Inc. effective as of March 3, 2023.



For further information, please contact:

Leo Power Dr. David Dreisinger Chairman of the Board Director and Vice President of Metallurgy 709-682-3543 604-613-4434 E-mail: leopower@searchminerals.ca E-mail: david.dreisinger@searchminerals.ca

