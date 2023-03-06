Global Ergonomic Chair Market Report 2023: Featuring Steelcase, MillerKnoll, Inter IKEA Systems, HNI Corporation & More

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ergonomic Chair Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ergonomic Chair Market size is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Ergonomic chairs are manufactured to correct external factors while not changing internal limitations. The adjustable seat depth & contour of the seat back supports the lumbar spine. In addition, some ergonomic chairs allow the user to adjust the angle or tilting of the seatback. This helps decrease abnormal strain on the body & prevent any harmful positions while enabling users to achieve a more custom fit than a standard chair.



The growing need for ergonomic chairs is primarily seen in different industrial sectors including manufacturing units, organizations and schools. The demand for ergonomic chairs has increased due to their advantageous feature like stability, adjustability and user-friendliness. This type of chair is mainly used for the user to sit for an extended period.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing working class along with rising SMES



Small & Medium enterprises (SMEs) play a significant role in most economies, especially in developing countries. SMEs account for most businesses globally and are essential contributors to job creation and economic development. According to the World Bank, they represent around 90% of companies and more than 50% of employment. Formal SMEs contribute up to 40% of emerging economies' national income (GDP). These numbers are much higher if informal SMEs are also included. According to the world bank's estimate, around 600 million jobs will be created by 2030 to absorb the growing workforce. The rising aid for entrepreneurship and the growing SMEs are expected to create more jobs and thus increase the usage of ergonomic chairs.



Rising concerns for health



Lousy posture is almost every office worker's health problem. It is majorly due to the inadequate office equipment and lack of awareness. One of the disorders that poor posture brings to an individual is back pain. It is primarily because of the sedentary nature of work. When workers spend long hours at desks, they tend to slouch without noticing. It puts much pressure on the back & hips, which leads to backache. To save the employee from back pain, employers usually invest in high-quality office chairs like ergonomic chairs, which have proper support to counter back pain. The increasing concerns regarding employee health and the usage of ergonomic chairs to overcome these health-related issues are expected to propel the market for ergonomic chairs.



Market Restraining Factor

High manufacturing cost



Most of the materials used to make an ergonomic chair is of high quality. Much of this also depends on the style. However, it's not uncommon to see such materials as leather, wood and steel. Many chairs are in high-end buildings, which makes the corporate offices have premium chairs for their clients and employees. When chairs are on display, the materials used matter, dramatically increasing the net cost of the chairs. Thus, the high price of ergonomic chair may impede its market growth over the projection period.



Product Outlook



Based on the product, the ergonomic chair market is segmented into swivel chair, adjustable chair and fixed chair. The swivel chair segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the ergonomic chair market in 2021. This is due to the ability of the swivel chairs to allow the user to swivel & interact in their work environment or home offices without putting excessive pressure on their neck. Also, the swivel chair is considered an ideal choice for spacious places or rooms. The market is expected to propel the market segment in the projected period due to the rising issues of neck pain.



Material Outlook



On the basis of material, the ergonomic chair market is divided into plastic, steel and others. The plastic segment registered the largest revenue share in the ergonomic chair market in 2021. This is due to the apparent increase in the amount of single-use plastic waste and the usage of recycled plastic from ocean garbage to manufacture outdoor furniture. In addition, plastic garbage production has recently increased and is expected to increase further in the upcoming years. Thus, many furniture & chair manufacturers are including recycled plastic to achieve sustainability and play an essential role in the market segment's expansion.



End User Outlook



By end user, the ergonomic chair market is classified into residential and commercial. The residential segment registered a prominent revenue share in the ergonomic chair market in 2021. This is because of the new way of working; people have been prompted to create a workplace environment at homes comparable to that in the offices. In the years to come, this is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the home office furniture industry. In addition, the number of people working remotely has increased in the past few years, raising the demand for home offices.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the ergonomic chair market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region led the ergonomic chair market with maximum revenue share in 2021. The increasing population & enhanced standard of living is responsible for the growth. Also, the rising consciousness regarding the impact of the choices made by consumers on sitting habits & personal health, as well as environment is steadily increasing the market. Key players are offering innovative chairs while brands are investing in technology development so it can suit to all body types. These reasons are ensuring a robust market in the North America region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Steelcase, Inc., Branch Office, Inc., MillerKnoll, Inc., HNI Corporation, Kimball International, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Bristol Technologies Sdn. Bhd, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., and KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

