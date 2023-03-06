Global Online Tutoring Services Market Report 2022: Increasing IT Spending on Cloud Infrastructure in Education Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Tutoring Services Market, by Type, by Sales Channel, by Industry, by Education Level, by Subject/Skills, by Duration, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online tutoring services market held a market value of USD 21152.1 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 90,710.5 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.



The online tutoring services market is rising at a substantial rate owing to increasing service adoptions, requirement for low operational spending, rise in demand for this technology, and continuously increasing acceptance of innovative online tutoring services in the emerging countries.



On the other hand, the data protection risks and cybersecurity concerns deplete the preference rate of online tutoring services by the customers, thus, hampering the growth rate of the market to a certain extent.



Growth Influencers:



Government Support for Digital Teaching



The governments in many emerging countries, as well as private agencies and stakeholders in the industry are raising awareness regarding the online tutoring services. For instance, in February 2022, the Department of South Australia's Learning+ initiative offered students at local schools with free one-on-one online tutoring with qualified, trained teachers after school as well as on weekends. Such an initiative focuses to augment the learning outcomes for kids who participate. Thus, such moves are favouring the demand, thus contributing to the growth of the online tutoring services market.



Increasing IT spending on cloud infrastructure in education



The growing infrastructural opportunities and developments all around the globe is contributing directly to the high demand of cloud infrastructure in many end use industries. The inclination of customers towards smart infrastructure and top-notch IT aids is fueling in the growth rate.

For instance, in February 2022, the Ontario Government invested in one-to-one digital tutoring to sustain learning for teachers and students coupled with the expansion of online tutoring through Eureka Tech.org. and Mathify. Also, in November 2021, Vedantu, one of the key companies offering online tutoring as well as LIVE online learning, collaborated with visual communications platform, Canva, to create India's first-ever design challenge. Thus, such measures aid the market growth.



Segments Overview:



The global online tutoring services market is segmented into type, sales channel, industry, education level, subject/skills, and duration.



By Type

Asynchronous

Synchronous

The synchronous segment is anticipated to grow the fastest with a growth rate of 19.9% over the forecast period owing to the increased use of this type by the target audience.



By Sales Channel

Private Tutoring

International Organization

Educational Institutes

Others

The private tutoring segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 35,000 Million during 2021-2030 due to the surging demand of private tutors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.



By Industry

Online

Blended

The blended segment is anticipated to be fastest growing with a growth rate of 18.7% owing to increasing demand for blended type by a huge chunk of target audience.



By Education Level

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Professional Education

Vocational Education

Others (veterans, senior citizens, specially needs)

The primary education segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing growth rate of 19% due to the high offerance of this type of online tutoring services. The secondary education segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 20,000 during 2021-2030.



By Subject/ Skills

Competitive Exams (Test Preparation)

STEM

Business Studies (Accounts, Statistics & Analytics, Economics)

Computer Science

Music Instruments

Languages

Arts & Hobbies

Others (Sports, special needs)

The competitive exams segment, including test preparation, is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 25,000 Million during 2022-2030. On the other hand, the music instruments segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.8%.



By Duration

Long-term

Short-term

The long-term segment held the highest growth rate of nearly 18% owing to the increased programs, policies.

The global online tutoring services market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global online tutoring services market?

What are the fueling factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global online tutoring services market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global online tutoring services market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global online tutoring services market?

What are the technology trends in the global online tutoring services market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global online tutoring services market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global online tutoring services market?

