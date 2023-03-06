Tennis Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Eco-friendly Products Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tennis Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027F Segmented By Product Type (Racquets, Tennis Balls, Apparel, Footwear, and Others (Ball Machines, Strings, Tennis Bag, etc.), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tennis equipment market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2027 on account of the growing preference for health and fitness and the popularity of tennis tournaments. Another significant trend that has been noted in the market is the promotion of tennis as a sport for fitness. For instance, cardio tennis combines the best aspects of tennis with a cardiovascular workout. It is a high-intensity fitness activity. It offers a total-body cardio workout that burns calories.



Due to the increased popularity of several grand slam tennis tournaments, including the Australian open, French open, Wimbledon, and US Open tennis tournaments, the markets for tennis equipment are expanding. The tennis equipment market also benefits from quick urbanization and an increase in product advertising.



The key factor propelling the growth of the market includes increasing the availability of product advertisements, promotions, and tennis equipment on e-commerce portals around the world. The distribution of equipment through online sales channels has become the primary focus of numerous tennis equipment manufacturers. The majority of tennis equipment producers, including Nike, Head, Yonex, Babolat, and Wilson Sporting Goods, focus on generating sales of tennis equipment online through platforms like their official e-commerce website and third parties.



Rising Demand for Eco-friendly products drives the market growth



The global tennis equipment market is anticipated to be driven by the rising global demand for environmentally friendly tennis products and aggressive marketing tactics used by manufacturers, including celebrity endorsements to promote different tennis equipment globally. Companies also produce environmentally friendly tennis equipment to attract customers to their products.

For instance, in celebration of Earth Day, Wilson Sporting Goods Co. a US-based company launched the Earth Day Tennis Racket Series. The eco-friendly collection, which includes three performance rackets, uses bio-based and recycled materials from Arkema's Agiplast technology and Sherwin Williams' waterborne paints to reduce the environmental impact of each racket produced. Additionally, to increase the comfort and durability of racquets, manufacturers of tennis equipment are incorporating new technologies like woofers, flex zones, and aerodynamic modules.



Rising Awareness Among the Consumers Toward Health and Fitness



The market has grown positively as a result of rising interest in physical activity and sports as well as growing health and fitness awareness. Additionally, the development of this market will be impacted by ongoing innovation and the introduction of new sports equipment products, such as lightweight racquets.

For instance, Yonex Co., Ltd., a Japanese company produces a lightweight racquet named Voltric 20i Unstrung for the convenience of the customers, and to attract the customers, Manufacturers are also providing customizable options for the rapidly changing preferences of the consumers. Tennis has also numerous health advantages, including raising aerobic capacities, lowering resting heart rate and blood pressure, enhancing metabolic function, raising bone density, reducing body fat, enhancing muscle tone, strength, and flexibility as well as increasing reaction times.



Easy availability of products on online platforms



Increasing the use of online platforms and mobile shopping apps among customers due to simplicity and convenience is driving the growth of the tennis equipment market. Easy availability of products in economic rates via online channels compared to offline is another factor anticipating the segment growth. Major producers are also increasingly offering their products online and/or on e-commerce platforms, like Wilson Sporting Goods which is an American company that offers its tennis products on its website, and also the tennis hub. which is an India-based e-commerce platform where products related to tennis are available such as racquets, balls, strings, apparel, footwear, etc.



Report Scope:



Tennis Equipment Market, By Type:

Racquets

Tennis Balls

Apparel

Footwear

Others

Tennis Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Sports Stores

Online

Others

Tennis Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

The United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Africa

South Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tennis Equipment Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Tennis Equipment Market Outlook



7. North America Tennis Equipment Market Outlook



8. Europe Tennis Equipment Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Tennis Equipment Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Tennis Equipment Market Outlook



11. South America Tennis Equipment Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

YONEX Co., Ltd.

Amer Sports Corporation

Dunlop International Europe Limited

GAMMA Sports

ProKennex

TECNIFIBRE S.A.

HEAD USA

Nike Inc.

Lobster Inc.

Adidas AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpdhgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.