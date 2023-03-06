North America Lyophilized Injectable Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Biologics Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Lyophilized Injectable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type of Packaging, Type of Delivery, Indication, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America lyophilized injectable market is expected to grow from US$ 1,145.21 million in 2022 to US$ 1,612.66 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing Demand for Biologics



The supply of numerous biologics in a liquid form is not possible. Pharmaceutical organizations may also have concerns that the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties of certain biologics in a liquid stable format may diminish over time. The supply of biologics and other drugs is done in a lyophilized or powder form requiring reconstitution at the point of delivery, which is the only feasible pathway for the product's commercial launch.

A significant boom has been witnessed in the contract manufacturing of biologics. This can be attributed to difficulties in the production of large-scale biologics in-house. There is a need to scale up the production once novel technologies get approved; for instance, the manufacturing of CAR-T therapy.

With more biological products and biosimilars entering the market, the competition within the biopharmaceutical sector is becoming fierce. Biologics manufacturers strive to reduce manufacturing costs, deliver high-quality drugs, improve process efficiency, and accelerate market entry. CMOs can adapt as per requirement, help in process innovation, and improve operational efficiency.

As the pharmaceutical industry is shifting from large-scale production to more niche and targeted therapies (personalized medicine), the demand for flexible operational capabilities, production scales, and multiple-product operations is offering significant advantages to CMOs.

Moreover, many companies are opting for CMO services to speed up the development process and lower production costs. Thus, the importance of lyophilization in the successful delivery of biologics boosts the use of lyophilized injectables, thereby driving the market across the region.



Market Overview

North America Lyophilized Injectable Market Segmentation



The North America lyophilized injectable market is segmented based on type of packaging, type of delivery, indication, end user, and country.

Based on type of packaging, the North America lyophilized injectable market is segmented into single-use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, and specialty packaging. The single-use vials segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on type of delivery, the North America lyophilized injectable market is segmented into prefilled diluent syringes, single-step devices, proprietary reconstitution devices, and multi-step devices. The prefilled diluent syringes segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on indication, the North America lyophilized injectable market is segmented into metabolic and oncology conditions, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others. The metabolic and oncology conditions segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the North America lyophilized injectable market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the North America lyophilized injectable market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1145.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1612.66 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered North America

