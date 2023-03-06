English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Press release March 6, 2023, at 1 pm

Dovre co-founding Renetec Oy, a renewable energy development company initially focusing on solar power



Dovre continues to execute its strategy in the renewables industry by founding a project development company Renetec Oy together with top experts in the field, Janne Mielck and Juhani Kanerva.

The company will initially focus on land sourcing, project development and construction management of new sites for industrial scale solar power plants, as well as operating and managing parks already in production. Renetec also offers advisory and consulting, such as feasibility studies and management consulting for energy companies, industrial stakeholders and investors. The company’s market area is Europe.

Renetec aims to develop projects on its own as well as in cooperation with other project developers and other stakeholders in the market. In our view, partnering is an essential success factor allowing the projects to be run with improved resources, credibility, and skills.

”It is important for Dovre to be active in improving the availability of renewable energy and we are excited to be able to make such a strong start in this interesting business. By combining leading solar expertise with Dovre’s existing capabilities in the energy sector, we are off to an excellent start. We have the resources needed to operate with professional excellence from day one”, says Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Dovre Group Plc and CEO of Renetec Oy.

Renetec Oy

Ilari Koskelo

Chief Executive Officer

+358 40 510 8408

www.renetec.com

Renetec Oy

Sanna Outa-Ollila

Chairman of the Board of Directors

+358 40 820 2414

www.renetec.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs about 760 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

Renetec Oy is an independent renewable energy project development company. It develops, finances, operates and manages solar power plants as well as offers related consulting services. Stock-listed Dovre Group Plc is the majority owner of the company.