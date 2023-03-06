Company announcement no 4-2022

Copenhagen, March 6, 2023



Notice to annual general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Konsolidator A/S of the annual general meeting, which is scheduled for March 23, 2023 at 15:00, at Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg. Shareholders not able to attend the general meeting will be able to follow the live webcast of the general meeting by a link, which will be available from March 17, 2023 on the Konsolidator investor site.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the annual general meeting.

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

