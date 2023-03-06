New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Esports: Global Market Trends & Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426988/?utm_source=GNW

In this report, the esports market is segmented based on revenue streams, streaming type and region.



The report also offers insights on drivers, challenges and opportunities facing the esports market.



COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology to pass the time during the period of social distance restrictions, demand for esports increased.



It is expected that this demand will continue to increase in the forecast period.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for esports. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for esports, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the esports market.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the esports industry globally.



Summary:

Esports has become a lucrative industry in recent years, generating millions of dollars in revenue.It has turned online gaming into a spectator sport.



This popularity has allowed it to function like other professional sports leagues: operators pay players in exchange for their participation; operators are paid by distributors in exchange for the rights to broadcast the game and by the public in exchange for viewer access. Also, like other sports and industries, esports are popular with advertisers and merchandisers with games.



The esports trend has become so widespread in recent years that games can often be viewed at an organized arena event.Thus, esports have the potential to become an even more influential brand platform than traditional sports.



During the broadcast, streamers are willing to wear, consume and promote the sponsor’s products.Esports fans can, however, achieve a level of intimacy with their favorite players and teams that traditional sports can’t match with live chat, contests and exclusive materials.



As a fully digital sport, esports have attracted the attention of an increasing number of media companies, which have increased their coverage of esports tournaments.For instance, Turner Broadcasting System, WME/IMG and ESPN have begun broadcasting esports and covering more esports tournaments.



The increasing media coverage of esports tournaments is expected to increase viewership and thus propel the esports industry forward in the coming years.



The global gaming industry is rapidly changing with technological advancements, new business models and greater regulation.Over the past decade, the market for esports or competitive gaming (as it is also known) has also grown across the world.



The esports audience size has increased yearly from 2019 to 2021.In 2019, there were about REDACTED esports enthusiasts and REDACTED more casual esports viewers.



By 2021, those numbers went up to REDACTED esports enthusiasts and REDACTED more casual esports viewers. The most popular esports games include League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Mobile legends: Bang Bang, Dota 2, PUBG mobile, Overwatch and Hearthstone, among others.



Global esports market was $REDACTED in 2021 and is expected to rise to $REDACTED by 2027, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.Some of the major factors driving growth of esports market include steady rise in the number of gamers, increased innovation in game design, increased interest in esports, the advancement of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and future turning towards the Metaverse.



Nevertheless, esports market growth is being hampered by legal frameworks and game addiction regulations.



In this report, the global esports market is segmented based on gaming genre into the following categories: player vs player (PvP), multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), real-time strategy (RTS), firstperson shooter (FPS) and fantasy sports.Games in the first-person shooter (FPS) segment such as Doom Eternal, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Valorant, Escape from Tarkov, CS: GO and others are the most popular as they test the reflexes, reaction speed and hand-eye coordination of players.



The next most popular genre is multiplayer online battle arena, as they are effective in promoting having fun, being comfortable and enjoying time with friends and family while playing in a competitive game.

