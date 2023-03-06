Global Porcelain Tile & Slab Report 2022-2026 Featuring Mohawk Industries, Parmesa Group, & RAK Ceramics

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Porcelain Tile & Slab 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through 2026, global demand for porcelain tile and slab is forecast to increase 5.7% per year to 9.1 billion square meters valued at $133 billion.

Market growth will be driven by:

above average gains in building construction activity in the Asia/Pacific and Africa/Mideast regions, where porcelain tile is commonly used for its aesthetics, cost, and ability to cool building interiors

increases in the average size of houses around the world, including larger kitchens and more bathrooms per dwelling, which boosts demand for flooring, interior wall cladding, and countertops and backsplashes

increasing personal incomes allowing for greater investment over the long term in housing products such as flooring, wall cladding, siding, and countertops

rapidly increasing use of large format porcelain slab in interior building applications throughout the world

Porcelain Tile Taking Share from Standard Ceramic in All Major Applications

Demand for porcelain tile is projected to solidly outpace that of standard ceramic tile - porcelain's primary competitor - in all major markets and applications. Porcelain tile will be increasingly adopted due to its:

Favorable performance properties, such as its durability and slip resistance

Ability to mimic the appearance of expensive flooring materials such as natural stone or wood, which standard ceramic tiles are unable to do

Thin porcelain tile in particular has become popular due to its ability to be manufactured with large surface areas without significantly increasing its weight.

These factors make installation faster and easier by making the tile easier to handle and reducing the number of joints that need to be grouted. Consumers also favor a reduced number of grout lines compared to smaller tiles because it imparts a smoother final look and makes the spaces easier to clean.

Large Format Porcelain Slab Making Rapid Market Inroads Around the World

Large format porcelain slab used for countertops and backsplashes will be the fastest growing decorative tile product in the world, with demand rising at a rate of 25% annually.

This robust rate of growth will be fueled by rising consumer awareness of its favorable performance properties, such as:

Stain resistance in both indoor and outdoor settings, as well as being heat and frost resistant, which makes it a top choice for outdoor kitchens

Greater strength and durability when compared to granite

Absence of discoloration or color change issues

Wide variety of finishes, patterns, and colors available from manufacturers

Ability to be used as backsplashes

Easy-to-clean, hygienic surface

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Regional Trends

Demand by Region & Product

Leading Country Markets

Fastest Growing Country Markets

Production by Region

International Trade

Capacity & New Plant Construction

Market Trends

Demand by Market

Residential

Nonresidential

Pricing Trends

Market Share & Leading Producers

4. Applications

Demand by Application

Flooring

Regional & Market Trends

Competitive Products

Wall Tile (Interior Wall Cladding)

Regional & Market Trends

Competitive Products

Siding (Exterior Wall Cladding)

Regional & Market Trends

Competitive Products

Countertops & Backsplashes

Regional & Market Trends

Competitive Products

Other Porcelain Tile Applications

Companies Mentioned

Mohawk Industries

Parmesa Group

RAK Ceramics

