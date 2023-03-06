Data Center Power Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $41.12 Billion by 2030 at a 7.6% CAGR

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Market, By Component, By End Users, by Data Center Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center power market was valued for US$ 21298.9 Mn in 2021.
Market Dynamics:
The global data center power market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of hyper-scale data centers in large enterprises. Data centers with thousands of servers consume more power. These kinds of data centers require continuous advancements in server rack design and storage systems to cope with the growth in energy consumption.
Hyperscale data centers are used to operate servers at higher utilization and save power consumption. Hyperscale data centers are used by large enterprises to maintain thousands of servers and store large amounts of data. Various features are provided by hyper-scale data centers such as increased efficiency, lower energy bills, and fulfilled cooling requirements.
Moreover, scalability is the major feature of these new data centers, and cloud-based companies such as Facebook and Google have built supercomputers to accommodate their hyper-scale need by using hyper-scale data centers.
Furthermore, major global players across different regions are focusing on developing new products with new features and technologies to gain competitive edge in the market. Industries are developing data centers with new features to cater to the demand from the end users. For instance, Amazon.com Inc. launched four new renewable energy projects to supply greener power for data centers operated by its cloud computing subsidiary Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS).
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center power market (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 to 2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
- It profiles leading players in the global data center power market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global data center power market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global data center power market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Data Center Power Market, By Component:
- Solution
- Sub Segment
- Power distribution
- Power monitoring
- Power backup
- Cabling infrastructure
- Services
- Sub Segment
- Design and consulting
- Integration and deployment
- Support and maintenance
Global Data Center Power Market, By Data Center Size
- SMEs Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
Global Data Center Power Market, By Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Government and Defense
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
- Energy
- Research and Academia
- Transport and Logistics
Global Data Center Power Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group Corp.
- ABB
- Eaton
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Tripp Lite, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.
- Siemens
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Cisco System Inc.
- Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
- Socomec, Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
- Bxterra Power Technology
- ZincFive, Inc.
- Server Technology, Inc.
- General Electric
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$21298.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$41126.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
