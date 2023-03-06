New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydraulic Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442555/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Hydraulic Components Market to Reach $112.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hydraulic Components estimated at US$65 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2022-2030. Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$53 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Hydraulic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442555/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone

for Growth of Hydraulic Components

Recent Market Activity

A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs

With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of

Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market

Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In-

fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market

Market Outlook

Hydraulic Components - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Atos Spa (Italy)

Bailey International LLC (USA)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)

Danfoss Power Solutions (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Enerpac Corp (USA)

HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany)

Hengli Group (China)

HYDAC (Germany)

Hydratech Industries (Denmark)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland)

Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

Pacoma GmbH (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan)

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)

Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid

Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market

Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for

Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for

Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector

Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business

Opportunity for Hydraulic Components

Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/

Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to

Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components

Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but

Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &

Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price

The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil

Production to Benefit Market Growth

Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy

Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics

Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the

Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining

Equipment Back Into Stress

Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing

Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics

Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme

Among Equipment Manufacturers

Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for

Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics

Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction &

Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic

Components

Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key

Manufacturing Trend

Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity

Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth



