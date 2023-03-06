Global Robotics Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts 2022-2028: Access 7 Reports of your Choice that Cover Every Aspect of the Robotics Industry

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Report Subscription: Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the Robotics industry, with access to report updates for one year.

Robots bring automated processes to every aspect of industrial and human endeavors. Robots promise to dominate every sector. Existing robotics companies need to position themselves to expand to related application sectors

The automated process implementation has brought a new generation of the industrial revolution. World economies are set to soar. All auto companies are phasing out gasoline fueled vehicles. Automated process is more efficient than human labor of repetitive tasks, humans make mistakes, and robots work 24 x 7.

Collaborative Robots Bring Automation Capability to the Automotive Industry, Warehouses, Manufacturing, and Agriculture. With collaborative robots, humans and robots can work alongside each other.



Collaborative robot markets are driven primarily by robotic adoption in the electric vehicles and solid-state battery markets where auto companies are building out systems that enable the shift to new technologies. As they build new factories, they are implementing the robotic capability to help reduce labor costs in manufacturing. The same issues are driving the adoption of collaboration in various industries.

Transportation Robots

Autonomous Vehicles, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automotive Manufacturing Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Autonomous Airplanes, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Industrial Robots

Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Industrial Robot Arm Market

Welding Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Robotic Tending Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Robotic Deburring Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Robotic Palletizing Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automotive Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Autonomous Mobile Warehouse Industrial Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Collaborative Robots, Cabot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

SCARA robots (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) and Cartesian Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Articulated Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Deburring, Grinding, and Milling Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Material Handling Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Packaging & Palletizing Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Inspection Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Dispensing Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Part Transfer Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Assembly Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Agricultural Robots

Agricultural Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Cow Milking Robot Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automatic Cow Feeding Robot Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Crop Planting Robots Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Crop Picking Robots Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Tractor Robots Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Medical Robots

Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Radiological Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Abdominal Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Cardiac Surgical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Robotics for radiotherapy Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Rehabilitation robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Laboratory Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Robotic prosthetics Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Hospital robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Military and First Responder Robots

Military Robots, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Logistics and Shipping Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Tank and Truck Convoy Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Fire Fighting Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Mine clearance military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Surveillance and reconnaissance military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Armed military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Unnamed aerial vehicle robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Unnamed ground vehicle robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Drones Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Mine clearance military robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Cooking and Household Robots, Cleaning Robots

Gutter Cleaning Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Vacuum Cleaning Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Window Cleaning Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Automatic Pool Cleaner Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Mop Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Security Robots

Security Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Surveillance 24/7 Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Gas Leak Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Healthcare Services Delivery Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Retail Robots Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Robot Camera and Sensor Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Robot Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

