With 51.1% CAGR, Network Slicing Market Size to Reach USD 13,662.9 Million by 2030

Pune,India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Network Slicing Market Size was valued at USD 518.4 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 759.0 million in 2023 to USD 13,662.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

Network slicing is a method of producing more than one logical and virtualized network over a combined multi-domain infrastructure. To support users, networks, services, and specific applications, mobile network operators can speedily create network slices with Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), orchestration, analytics, and automation.

Fortune Business Insights provides this information in its report titled "Network Slicing Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development-

Reliance Jio developed the 5G Network Slicing Platform on its fifth-generation network, permitting network slicing-as-a-service.

Request a free sample PDF- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/network-slicing-market-107303

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 51.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 13,662.9 Million Base Year 2022 Network Slicing Market Size in 2022 USD 518.4 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Enterprise, End-User, Region













Key Takeaways-

Network Slicing Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 13,662.9 Million in 2030

The widespread acceptance of IoT and developments in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication networks rehabilitate multiple industries by connecting all systems, appliances, and devices.

SDN and NFV enable software to automate modern networks. They are leading the digital transformation of network infrastructure through the telecommunications industry.

The media and entertainment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Network Slicing Market Size in North America was USD 193 Million 2022

Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing Demand for 5G Networks to Fuel the Market

As compared to previous mobile networks, 5G networks have improved the speed and bandwidth of networks, which meet customers' needs for security, latency, coverage, reliability, and service levels. The given reason is expected to fuel the market and play a key role in 5G network growth.

Moreover, NFV and SDN technologies automate advanced networks through software. Digital transformation of networks through software is driving such technologies. NFV is used for network functions, such as routing, firewalls, and load balancing, whereas SDN provides services across hardware components.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/network-slicing-market-107303

Regional Insights:

Acceptance of New Technologies to Help North America Dominate the Market

North America is the early adopter of 5G network services in virtual reality, autonomous driving, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence. The region also accepts new technologies and dominates the market by holding the largest network slicing market share.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the estimated period. Several developing economies, such as China, Japan, and India, are anticipated to grow in the market.

Europe is estimated to hold the second largest share in the market globally due to rising concerns of improving operational efficiencies, handling enormous data, and evolving digital technologies such as 5G, mobile platforms, Big Data, and cloud.

The Middle East & Africa and South America are anticipated to rise during the estimated period.

Report Coverage-

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Network Slicing Market Segments-

Large Enterprises to Dominate Market owing to Growing Product Demand

On the basis of enterprise type, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market during the estimated period. Large enterprises’ use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G networks escalated the need for the 5G network to provide advanced services to customers.

Growing Data Generation of Employees to Uplift the Healthcare Segment

Based on end-user, the healthcare segment dominates the market by holding the largest share due to rising applications such as elders who require continuous health check–ups and tracking & remote monitoring of patients.

The media & entertainment segment is anticipated to uplift the market at the maximum CAGR during the estimated period. The national broadcasting team has started to get the benefits of this program and 5G network for events, which is expected to fuel the market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/network-slicing-market-107303

Competitive Landscape-

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Strengthen Market Position

Leading companies in the market are competing to increase their market share by providing solutions that are specific to particular sectors. These players strategically work with and take over local rivals to gain a solid regional footing. These companies prioritize developing innovative products and effective marketing strategies to capture a larger market share. It is projected that the growing volume of international trade will present lucrative opportunities for market players.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

Samsung (South Korea)

Nanjing ZTE software Co. Ltd. (China)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Amdocs, Inc. (U.S.)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Affirmed Networks (U.S.)

Tambora Systems Ltd. (India)

Major Table of Contents-

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Network Slicing Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2022

Global Network Slicing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Healthcare Government Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Financial Services Others (Retail, Agriculture, IT & Telecommunication, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Network Slicing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Healthcare Government Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Financial Services Others (Retail, Agriculture, IT & Telecommunication, etc.) By Country (USD) United States End-user Canada End-user Mexico End-user

South America Network Slicing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Enterprise Type (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By End-user (USD) Healthcare Government Transportation & Logistics Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Financial Services Others (Retail, Agriculture, IT & Telecommunication, etc.) By Country (USD) Brazil End-user Argentina End-user Rest of South America



TOC Continued…!

Access Full Report- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107303

Related Report-

5G Infrastructure Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2027

Cloud Computing Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2029

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2029

FAQ:

How big is the Network Slicing Market?

The global network slicing market size was valued at USD 518.4 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 759.0 million in 2023 to USD 13,662.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

How big is Network Slicing Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 193.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245