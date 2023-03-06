New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Temperature Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global High Temperature Plastics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High Temperature Plastics estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2022-2030. Fluoropolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyimides segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The High Temperature Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Arkema Group
- Asahi Glass Company Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
- China Lumena New Materials Corp.
- Covestro AG
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dongyue Group Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- DSM Engineering Plastics B.V.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Performance Plastics Ltd.
- Polyplastics Co. Ltd.
- SABIC Innovative Plastics
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook
High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by Product Segment
HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete
Competitive Landscape
High Temperature Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M (USA)
Arkema Group (France)
Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA)
China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)
Covestro AG (Germany)
Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
DSM Engineering Plastics (The Netherlands)
EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Performance Plastics Ltd. (USA)
Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)
Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
The Solvay Group (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Victrex Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovation Sustains PTFE Market
End-Use Markets Spur Demand
Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector
Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past
Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage
in Recent Past
Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview
Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply
Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films
Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector
High Performance Polyamides
Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth
Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics
Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automobile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Automobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoropolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Fluoropolymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluoropolymers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyimides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Polyimides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyimides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Performance Polyamides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for High Performance Polyamides
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for High Performance
Polyamides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyketones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Polyketones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyketones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polysulfones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Polysulfones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Polysulfones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyphenylene Sulfides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyphenylene Sulfides by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyphenylene Sulfides
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Crystal Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Liquid Crystal Polymers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid Crystal Polymers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical / Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Electrical / Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical /
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical / Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Chemical / Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical / Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World High Temperature Plastics Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics,
Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by
End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical/
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by
Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical /
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics,
Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics,
Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical /
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical /
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical /
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics,
Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial,
Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
High Temperature Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics,
Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by
End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical/
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers,
Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides, Polyketones,
Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal
Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for High Temperature Plastics by
Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for High Temperature Plastics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Electrical/
Electronics, Automobile, Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Temperature
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical / Electronics, Automobile,
Chemical / Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for High
Temperature Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electrical / Electronics, Automobile, Chemical /
Industrial, Aerospace, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for High Temperature Plastics by Product Type -
Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance Polyamides,
Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid
Crystal Polymers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High Temperature
Plastics by Product Type - Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High
Performance Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones,
Polyphenylene Sulfides and Liquid Crystal Polymers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for High
Temperature Plastics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, High Performance
Polyamides, Polyketones, Polysulfones, Polyphenylene Sulfides
and Liquid Crystal Polymers for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global High Temperature Plastics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Temperature Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=GNW