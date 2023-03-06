The meta-aramid fiber market is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meta-aramid Fiber Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426881/?utm_source=GNW

However, its high cost of production and available alternatives restrict the market’s growth.



Staple is estimated to be the largest type in the meta-aramid fiber market in 2021, in terms of value.



The staple segment dominated the meta-aramid fiber market in terms of both value and volume.Growth in the market size of staple fiber is attributed to the increased demand for protective clothing across the globe.



Government authorities in developed countries are increasingly concerned about the health and safety of the workers.



Honeycomb reinforcement was the second-fastest growing application for meta-aramid fiber market during the forecast period.

A honeycomb core comprises of a sandwich structure that is covered with facings or skins.The function of the core that is used as a filling is to add strength without adding weight to the final components.



Honeycomb core materials are made of thermoplastic, aramid, aluminum, fiberglass, paper, carbon, and stainless steel. Meta-aramid fiber for honeycomb reinforcement adds benefits such as low weight, rigidity, durability, and toughness.



APAC is projected to be the fastest growing meta-aramid fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing meta-aramid fiber market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period.The region is a global manufacturing hub and has one of the world’s largest numbers of on-road vehicles.



Rising incomes, standards of living, population, and exports support the growth of the meta-aramid fiber market in the region. Emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, are expected to witness robust expansion in terms of urbanization and infrastructure as well as investments in the manufacturing sector.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, APAC - 28%, Middle East & Africa - 12%, and South America - 7%



