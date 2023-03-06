Cancer Registry Software Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Forecast

Pune, India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer registry software market size will gain ground from rising cases of cancer and the expansion of care organizations. Notably, the adoption of electric health records (EHR) and telemedicine will drive market growth. Moreover, cloud-based patient registry solutions have become highly sought-after. Demand for cancer registry software will be pronounced on the back of efficient workflow management and automated case registries. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in an upcoming report, titled, “Cancer Registry Software Market, 2023-2030.”





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2019 to 2021

Key Takeaways:

Drivers and Restraints-

Demand for Integrated Software to be Pronounced to Streamline Workflow

The rising need to optimize and streamline workflows will underpin the growth of integrated software for cancer registries. The software can play an invaluable role in assessing clinical intervention and tracking affected geographic locations. It could also help identify screen-detected cancer and enhance evaluation techniques amidst soaring cancer cases. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the global cancer burden rose to 19.3 million cases in 2020.

The software tool could prove to be vital in gaining insights into the effectiveness of treatment programs. Bullish government policies on the healthcare budget are likely to act as a catalyst in driving cancer registry software market growth.

Meanwhile, soaring cases of data breaches and prevailing security concerns are expected to mar the business outlook. HIPAA Journal claims that more than 706 healthcare data breaches of 500 or more records were reported from August 2020 through July 2021.





Segments-

Cloud-based Deployment Segment to Boost Industry Growth

In terms of software type, the market is segregated into integrated and standalone. Based on the database, the industry is segmented into commercial data and public data. With respect to deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based segments. Based on functionality, it is segmented into patient care management, cancer reporting to meet federal regulations, medical research & clinical studies and product outcome evaluation.

With end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals and medical practices, government organizations, research centres, pharmaceuticals, private players and biotechnology companies. Among these segments, cloud-based deployment will grow at an impressive CAGR due to reduced OPEX. Companies are expected to use the model to propel real-time data analytics.

Report Coverage-

The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis and has been prepared by collating raw market data. The use of economic tools and industry experience has been in line with the application of secondary and primary research models. The analysis also includes a top-down and bottom-up approach to further validate the authenticity of the upcoming research report.

Regional Insights-

North America to Provide Compelling Growth Opportunities with Rising Cancer Registries

North America's cancer registry software market share will gain traction on the back of soaring cases of cancer in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. National Cancer Institute projected around 1,806,590 new cancer cases in the U.S. and estimated more than half a million deaths from the disease in 2020. Registries have gained considerable impetus for cancer surveillance and could serve as a foundation for cancer research. Leading companies are likely to inject funds into expanding the penetration of cancer registries to help assess and plan cancer prevention.

Europe is expected to emerge as a happy investment hub in the wake of rising investments in research activities. In August 2021, researchers at Queen’s University Belfast rolled out a software tool that can collate and compare cancer staging data globally. Growing healthcare infrastructure in the U.K. and the development of cancer registries will boost regional growth over the next few years.





Competitive Landscape-

Industry Players Emphasize Product Rollouts to Expand their Footprint

The competitiveness of the market is such that major players have upped investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, technological advancements and product rollouts. Some of the prominent industry developments are delineated below:

December 2020: McKesson Corporation announced the rollout of an oncology technology and insights business Ontada to boost better results for cancer patients.

McKesson Corporation announced the rollout of an oncology technology and insights business Ontada to boost better results for cancer patients. May 2020: Elekta witnessed major investments from GenesisCare to boost the availability of advanced treatment solutions across U.S. cancer clinics.

A list of major cancer registry software providers in the global market

IBM Corporation

Elekta AB

McKesson Corporation

Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems

Conduent Inc.

C/NET Solutions

Market Segmentation:

By Software Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Database

Public data

Commercial data

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Functionality

Cancer reporting to meet federal regulations

Patient care management

Product outcome evaluation

Medical research and clinical studies

By End User

Government organization

Hospitals and medical practices

Research centres

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology companies

Private players

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





