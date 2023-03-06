New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205320/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Viscosupplements segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)

- Alcon Laboratories Inc.

- Allergan plc

- Anika Therapeutics Inc.

- Bausch & Lomb Inc.

- Collagen Solutions Plc

- Galderma S.A.

- Lifecore Biomedical LLC

- Sanofi US

- Seikagaku Corporation

- Teijin Pharma Limited





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205320/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Recent Market Activity

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials

Collagen-Based Biomaterials

Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

A Glance at Select HA-Based Products

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)

Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US)

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)

Sanofi US (US)

Seikagaku Corporation (Japan)

Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role

in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation - A Non Surgical Therapy

Option for Osteoarthritis

Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum

Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids

Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation

Competitive Scenario

Orthobiologics - A Thriving Market

Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options

Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve

Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts

Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals

Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant

Products

Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications

Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Aging Global Population

Increasing Life Expectancy

Issues and Threats

Shortage of Biomaterials

Lack of Adequate Reimbursements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Viscosupplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Viscosupplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Viscosupplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Viscoelastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Viscoelastics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Viscoelastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Wound Dressings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and

Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and

Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: India Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: India 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment -

Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and

Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Collagen

and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2023 (E)

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and

Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment -

Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements,

Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Collagen

and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial Aesthetics Dermal

Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and

Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Facial Aesthetics Dermal Fillers,

Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, Wound Dressings and Other

Segments for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023

(E)

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region -

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Collagen and HA-Based

Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Collagen and

HA-Based Biomaterials by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials by Segment - Facial

Aesthetics Dermal Fillers, Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics,

Wound Dressings and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________