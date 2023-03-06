Respiratory Inhalers Market Share ($43.44 Billion by 2028) Driven by Rising Prevalence of Asthma – Global Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Respiratory Inhalers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type [Nebulizers, Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI), and Dry Powder Inhalers], Technology (Manually Operated Inhalers and Digitally Operated Inhalers), and Disease Indication (Asthma, COPD, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and Others)” the global respiratory inhalers market growth is driven by rising cases of respiratory disorders, growing adoption of generic inhalers and increasing adoption of smart inhalers technology.





Global Respiratory Inhalers Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 31.14 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 43.44 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 254 No. of Tables 165 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Technology, and Disease Indication





Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AstraZeneca Plc; Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Cipla Ltd.; GSK Plc; Koninklijke Philips NV; OMRON Corp; PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; and OPKO Health, Inc. are a few of the key companies operating in the respiratory inhalers market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2023 , FDA approved Airsupra [pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI)], manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc, in the US for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction. Airsupra is a first-in-class, pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI), fixed-dose combination rescue medication containing albuterol, a short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA), and budesonide, an anti-inflammatory inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) in the US.

In September 2022 , Beximco Pharmaceuticals launched ONRIVA TRIO BEXICAP, which is a dry inhaler capsule. ONRIVA TRIO BEXICAP is the preparation of Indacaterol (150 µg), Glycopyrronium (50 µg), and Mometasone (160 µg). It controls asthma symptoms in three ways. Indacaterol and Glycopyrronium help the muscles of lung airways to stay relaxed to prevent bronchoconstriction, while Mometasone helps to decrease inflammation. ONRIVA TRIO BEXICAP is indicated as maintenance therapy in severe persistent asthma.

In January 2021 , Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol (‘FPSM’) Dry Powder Inhaler 100mcg, 250mcg was launched. The product contain fluticasone propionate and salmeterol (as xinafoate), which have different modes of action. Salmeterol provides symptomatic relief, while fluticasone propionate improves lung function and prevents exacerbations of the condition. Fluticasone propionate/Salmeterol can offer a more convenient regimen for patients on concurrent long-acting beta-agonist and inhaled corticosteroid therapy.





Increasing Adoption of Smart Inhalers Technologies Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Global Respiratory Inhalers Market Growth:

Smart inhalers ensure that people suffering from asthma take their medication as prescribed by recording the timing and dosage on their smartphones. The data collected can be used by a clinician to verify that the prescribed treatment is working, personalize asthma reviews to focus on the root causes of worsening symptoms, and provide early warning systems that inform when to visit a clinic. This technology could shift from one-size-fits-all asthma screening and lead to fewer routine appointments, which could ease pressure on the National Health Service (NHS). Smart inhalers benefit adults and the geriatric population, as they struggle to take the same puffs due to uneven breathing as the muscles that support breathing and the diaphragm weaken with age, preventing air from inhaling or exhaling. Smart inhalers that are equipped with sensors can be connected to conventional inhalers and help to keep track of when the medication is taken. Being Bluetooth-enabled, they can also be remotely paired with a computer or smart device, such as a phone or tablet, to transfer data from the smart inhaler automatically. In India, the demand for smart inhalers has increased due to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, and smoking habits. According to the University of Washington's 2018 Global Burden of Disease study, COPD was India's second leading cause of death, resulting in ~958,000. In addition, according to the Tobacco Atlas, more than 625,000 children between the ages of 10 and 14 and 1 billion adults over the age of 15 use tobacco every day in India. Therefore, the above-mentioned applications of smart inhalers and their growing adoption are expected to provide growth opportunities to the respiratory inhalers market in the coming years.





The US holds a significant market share of the respiratory inhalers market. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are major health burdens in the US. Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disorder due to airway narrowing and obstruction. COPD is due to obstruction of airflow from the lungs, which causes chronic inflammatory lung disease. Smoking is the main cause of COPD in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, ~5.0% of adults were diagnosed with COPD, emphysema, or chronic bronchitis in the US. Approximately 25 million people were affected by asthma, and ~14.8 million had COPD in 2020. COPD was the fourth leading cause of death in the US in 2018. Furthermore, ~1 in every 10 infants born in 2020 were preterm births. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders and preterm births in the US is driving the respiratory inhalers market. In addition, according to Administration for Community Living, in 2019, the population aged 65 years and above in the US was ~54.1 million, contributing to 16% of the total population. It is expected to reach 21.6% by 2040. The older population is more susceptible to various chronic respiratory diseases. Thus, a continuous rise in the older population is expected to boost the growth of the respiratory inhalers market during the forecast period.





Global Respiratory Inhalers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the respiratory inhalers market is segmented nebulizers, metered dose inhalers (MDI), and dry powder inhalers. The dry powder inhalers segment is further bifurcated into multi-dose dry powder inhalers and single-dose dry powder inhalers. The metered dose inhalers (MDI) segment is further divided into pressured metered dose inhalers and connected metered dose inhalers. The nebulizers segment is subsegmented into compressed air nebulizers, mesh air nebulizers, and ultrasonic air nebulizers. In 2022, the dry powder inhalers segment accounted for the largest market share. However, the metered dose inhalers (MDI) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the respiratory inhalers market is bifurcated into manually operated inhalers and digitally operated inhalers. The manually operated inhalers segment held a larger share of the market in 2022 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on disease indication, the respiratory inhalers market is segmented into asthma, COPD, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and others. The asthma segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





