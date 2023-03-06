New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market to Reach $495.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings estimated at US$275.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$495.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2022-2030. Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$193.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$112.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 273 Featured)

- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

- Aliaxis Group SA/NV

- Amanco

- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company

- Arcelor Mittal

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

- Eaton Hydraulics Group

- Europipe GmbH

- EVRAZ North America

- Forterra, Inc.

- Georg Fischer Ltd.

- GF Piping Systems Ltd.

- Hancor Inc.

- Ipex Inc.

- Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

- Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

- Nibco Inc.

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

- Performance Pipe

- Pipelife International GmbH

- Techint Group

- Tenaris SA

- Tessenderlo Group

- Tigre SA

- TMK Group

- United States Steel Corporation

- Uponor Corp.

- Wavin Holding B.V.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Developing Regions to Energize Growth

Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments

Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide:

A Primary Growth Driver

Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand

Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well

Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hancor, Inc. (USA)

Aliaxis SA (Belgium)

Ipex, Inc. (Canada)

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)

Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)

Performance Pipe (USA)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)

Europipe GmbH (Germany)

EVRAZ North America (USA)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)

Forterra, Inc. (USA)

JM Eagle? (USA)

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Amanco (Brazil)

Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

Nibco, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NAPCO (USA)

PAO TMK (Russia)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

Techint Group (Italy)

Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Tigre SA (Brazil)

Uponor Corp. (Finland)

United States Steel Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category

A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their

Applications

OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth

High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects

Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging

Environments

Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand

A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently

Launched Pipeline Projects

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage

Applications

Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base

Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials

Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities

Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise

Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities

PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth

Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market

Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

RFP Pipes Gain Ground

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead

Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment



