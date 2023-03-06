The global ultrasound probe covers market is projected to reach USD 283 million in 2027 from USD 213 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasound Probe Covers Market by Type Material Application, End User, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426879/?utm_source=GNW

This in turn would contribute to the rising demand for ultrasound probe covers.



Other factors such as the rise in the incidence of cardiovascular, gynecological and urological disorders is also set to contribute to the increasing use of ultrasound imaging as a therapeutic and diagnostic modality.



However, lack of trained workforce, and limited knowledge about ultrasound probe reprocessing could act as a deterrents to market growth.



By material, the latex probe covers was the larger segment in the ultrasound probe covers market in 2021.

Their economical pricing and ease of use are the major reasons for their high demand. Additionally, latex probe covers are available in sterile and non-sterile variants, which can be chosen depending on their application.



Among End Users, the Ambulatory care centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2022 to 2027.



Factors such as the increasing number of image-guided surgeries performed in ambulatory care centers, and benefits offered by ultrasound in point-of-care applications are pushing the growth of this market.

In 2021, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific ultrasound probe covers market“

Japan has one of the oldest population globally, which directly relates to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, high adoption of latest technologies in medical imaging, including ultrasound, is leading to an overall increase in number of ultrasound procedures being performed.

All the above-mentioned factors, and the growing importance of infection control, are contributing to the growth of the ultrasound probe covers market.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the ultrasound probe covers market is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 34%, Tier 2: 38%, and Tier 3: 28%

• By Designation: C-level: 26%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 39%

• By Region: North America: 17%, Europe: 39%, Asia-Pacific: 28%, Latin America: 8%, and Middle East and Africa: 8%

Prominent players in the ultrasound probe covers market include Ecolab, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Aspen Surgical (US), and Sheathing Technologies, Inc. (US).



