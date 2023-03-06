Cloud Gaming Market Size worth $12.6 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud gaming market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in cloud computing technology and increasing demand for gaming experiences on a variety of devices. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the Cloud Gaming Market size was valued at $1.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period.



Cloud Gaming Market Overview

Cloud gaming refers to the technology of streaming video games on-demand over the internet. It allows gamers to play high-quality games on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, without requiring high-end hardware.

The market is segmented based on type, device, gaming platform, and region. By type, the market is divided into file streaming and video streaming. By device, the market is categorized into smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. By gaming platform, the market is segmented into PC, console, and mobile.

Overall, the cloud gaming market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for high-quality gaming experiences, advancements in cloud computing technology, and the increasing availability of high-speed internet services.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 12.6 Billion CAGR 42.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Shadow, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Ubitus K.K., Vortex Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Growth Drivers:

Advancements in Cloud Computing Technology: Cloud computing technology is rapidly evolving, leading to better performance, reliability, and cost savings for cloud gaming providers. With the increasing availability of high-speed internet and improvements in cloud infrastructure, companies can deliver high-quality gaming experiences to a wider audience.

Rising Popularity of Gaming: The gaming industry is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, esports, and online multiplayer games. As more people become interested in gaming, the demand for cloud gaming services is likely to increase.

Expansion of Gaming Platforms: Gaming platforms such as PC, console, and mobile are expanding, and cloud gaming offers a new way for gamers to access high-quality games on their preferred devices. Companies that focus on providing cloud gaming services for multiple platforms can potentially tap into a larger market.

Increasing Availability of High-Speed Internet: High-speed internet is becoming increasingly available in many parts of the world, enabling cloud gaming providers to offer high-quality gaming experiences with minimal lag and latency. As the availability of high-speed internet continues to increase, the potential market for cloud gaming services will also grow.

Cost Savings for Gamers: Cloud gaming can potentially reduce the cost of gaming hardware and software. Gamers no longer need to purchase expensive hardware to play high-quality games, and game developers can potentially reduce the cost of game development by focusing on cloud gaming platforms. This cost savings can make cloud gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for gaming experiences: The gaming industry is growing rapidly, and cloud gaming offers a new and convenient way for gamers to access high-quality games. As more people become interested in gaming, the demand for cloud gaming services is likely to increase.

Access to a wider audience: Cloud gaming allows companies to reach gamers who do not own high-end hardware, such as gaming consoles or expensive gaming PCs. By offering cloud gaming services, companies can expand their reach and attract a wider audience.

Potential cost savings: Cloud gaming can potentially reduce the cost of gaming hardware and software. Gamers no longer need to purchase expensive hardware to play high-quality games, and game developers can potentially reduce the cost of game development by focusing on cloud gaming platforms.

Growing popularity of mobile gaming: Mobile gaming is becoming increasingly popular, and cloud gaming offers a new way for gamers to access high-quality games on their mobile devices. Companies that focus on cloud gaming for mobile devices can potentially tap into a growing market.

Advancements in cloud computing technology: Cloud computing technology is constantly evolving, and new advancements can lead to better performance, increased reliability, and lower costs for cloud gaming providers. Companies that stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in cloud computing technology can potentially gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Top Players in the Cloud Gaming Market:

Amazon Luna

Blacknut

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Shadow

Sony Group Corporation

Tencent

Ubitus K.K.

Vortex

Recent Developments

June 2022- Microsoft launched Xbox Cloud Gaming to Argentina and New Zealand. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can stream over 100 games to phones, tablets, PCs, and Samsung TVs.Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in 28 countries and is powered by custom Xbox Series X consoles.

February 2022 - Nintendo Has Acquired SRD Co. Ltd. This acquisition will strengthen the software development resources for Nintendo to improve the efficiency of development, allowing it to make even more polished games in the future.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cloud Gaming Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the size of the cloud gaming market, and what is its growth potential during the forecast period?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the cloud gaming market?

What are the different types of cloud gaming services available in the market, and what are their respective market shares?

What are the key regions and countries driving the growth of the cloud gaming market, and what are their respective market shares?

Who are the key players in the cloud gaming market, and what are their market shares, strategies, and product portfolios?

What are the key consumer trends and preferences in the cloud gaming market, and how are they shaping the market?

What are the different pricing models used by cloud gaming service providers, and how are they affecting the market?

What are the different game genres available in the cloud gaming market, and which ones are the most popular among gamers?

What are the key challenges facing the cloud gaming market, such as latency and internet connectivity issues, and how are companies addressing them?

What are the future growth prospects for the cloud gaming market, and what are the key factors driving this growth?

Regional Analysis

North America: North America is one of the largest markets for cloud gaming. The region has a high number of gaming enthusiasts and a well-established gaming industry, making it an ideal market for cloud gaming services. The increasing availability of high-speed internet and advancements in cloud computing technology are also driving the growth of the market in the region.

Europe: Europe is another significant market for cloud gaming, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France leading the way. The region has a high penetration of gaming devices and a growing interest in esports and online gaming. The increasing popularity of mobile gaming and advancements in cloud computing technology are also driving the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for cloud gaming during the forecast period. The region has a large population of gaming enthusiasts and a growing interest in esports and online gaming. The increasing availability of high-speed internet and advancements in cloud computing technology are also driving the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to lead the growth in the market.

Latin America: Latin America is another emerging market for cloud gaming. The region has a growing population of gaming enthusiasts and increasing internet penetration, making it an ideal market for cloud gaming services. The increasing popularity of mobile gaming and the availability of affordable smartphones are also driving the growth of the market in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region are also emerging markets for cloud gaming. The region has a growing population of gaming enthusiasts and increasing availability of high-speed internet. The increasing popularity of mobile gaming and advancements in cloud computing technology are also driving the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are expected to lead the growth in the market.

Cloud Gaming Market Segmentation

By Offering

Infrastructure

Gaming Platform Service

By Device Type

Smart Phones

Tablets

Gaming Consoles

PC & Laptops

Smart TVs

HMDs

By Solution

Video Streaming

File Streaming

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Customization Options:

Market Segmentation: The cloud gaming market can be segmented based on various factors such as game type, device type, subscription model, and region. An analysis can be customized by focusing on one or more of these segments to gain deeper insights into specific areas of the market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: An analysis of the competitive landscape can provide insights into the strategies and market share of key players in the cloud gaming market. Customization can be done by selecting a specific set of companies or regions to focus on.

Market Sizing and Forecasting: Customized market sizing and forecasting can be done by using specific data sources and analysis methods to provide a more accurate estimate of the market size and growth potential for cloud gaming.

Consumer Analysis: Understanding the behavior and preferences of gamers is crucial for companies operating in the cloud gaming market. Customized analysis can be done by focusing on specific demographics or geographical regions to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior.

Technology Trends: Cloud gaming is highly dependent on technology trends such as advancements in cloud computing, high-speed internet, and mobile devices. Customized analysis can be done by focusing on specific technology trends and their impact on the cloud gaming market.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

