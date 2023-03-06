Middle East & Africa Immunodiagnostics Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements in Field of Immunodiagnostics Fuel Growth

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Immunodiagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MEA immunodiagnostics market is expected to grow from US$ 591.94 million in 2022 to US$ 927.14 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Technological Advancements in Field of Immunodiagnostics is Fueling the MEA Immunodiagnostics Market



The current trend in immunodiagnostics is microfluidics and magnetic beads with potential commercialization. These sensitive, specific, and time-saving methodologies are essential in understanding and diagnosing various health conditions, including infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and cardiac problems.

The increasing applications of immunodiagnostic solutions encouraged the development of targeted treatments and therapies for precision health. The prominent market players are also propelling the assay technology and adopting microfluidics and magnetic beads. For immunoassays, magnetic particles such as Sera-Mag beads offer a convenient alternative to plate-based ELISAs, as both rely on the same assay principle.

Merck KGaA launched the Magna Chip Protein A magnetic beads. This recombinant Protein A is covalently bound to magnetic beads for chromatin immunoprecipitations (Chip assays) and provides users with a rapid, reproducible, and efficient reagent for collecting immunocomplexes than agarose beads.

In microfluidics, some immunodiagnostics target single biomarkers. However, a recent trend shows that a multiple analyte detection system is required according to the complexity of the disease and the need to make early reliable diagnoses. OPKO Health's test uses microfluidics, a recent development in immunodiagnostics, to assay an array of biomarkers.

On September 15, 2022, Siemens Healthineers released its new CE-marked SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/HRSV assay, a PCR test, and the CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 + Influenza Antigen Test. The new FTD SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/HRSV assay enables comprehensive and semi-automated molecular testing for seasonal respiratory pathogens. The combination PCR test detects and differentiates clinically relevant viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, and HRSV A/B.



MEA Overview



The MEA immunodiagnostics market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA. Increasing usage of point-of-care diagnostics due to rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as liver and kidney diseases and emerging technologies across healthcare institutions are driving the immunodiagnostics market in the region. In Saudi Arabia, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, and asthma are reported as the common chronic diseases and are expected to be a major driving factor for the in-vitro diagnostics market in Saudi Arabia as immunoassay techniques are used in the diagnosis and monitoring of these diseases.

For instance, according to the November 2021 report of the World Bank on the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases in Saudi Arabia, 185,500 new cases of cardiovascular disease; 303,500 new cases of chronic respiratory illness; and 2.1 million new cases of cancer were recorded. Further, as per the 2021 report of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the burden of diabetes in Saudi Arabia is expected to increase from 4.3 million in 2021 to 7.5 million by 2045. Further, the demand for immunoassay products is anticipated to upsurge in the country, which is expected to fuel the immunodiagnostics market in Saudi Arabia.



MEA Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation



The MEA immunodiagnostics market is segmented into product, clinical indication, end user, and country.

Based on product, the MEA immunodiagnostics market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and others. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on clinical indication, the MEA immunodiagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, hepatitis+HIV, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, metabolics and others. The infectious diseases segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the MEA immunodiagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others. The hospital segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the MEA immunodiagnostics market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. Saudi Arabia dominated the market in 2022.

