The global robotics as a service market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2023 and 2028

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotics as a Service Market by Type, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426878/?utm_source=GNW





Need for automated grinding and polishing for consistent finish to support market for processing application

Processing applications considered in this section include grinding, milling, and cutting.Grinding robots quickly and efficiently process various objects, such as vehicle bodies and wooden planks.



Unlike grinding, milling is used to remove a large amount of material from the target object.Objects of various sizes or shapes can be milled by simply programming the robot.



The cutting process is used in various industries for cutting materials such as metal, plastic, fabric, and even food.



Extensive use of robotics by automotive vertical to drive market

in October 2022, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL), a turnkey automation solution provider for automotive industries and parking automation, recently announced its entry into the service industry with the launch of its robotics as a service offering. ARAPL’s robotics as a service offers an end-to-end solution approach.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 38 %, Tier 2 – 28%, and Tier 3 –34%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America– 35%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 20%, RoW – 10%

Key players operating in robotics as a service market are KUKA AG (Germany), Berkshire Grey, Inc. (US), Locus Robotics (US), Exotec (France), Knightscope, Inc. (US), CYBERDYNE, Inc. (Japan), CAJA (Israel), Hirebotics (US), Cobalt Robotics (US), Relay Robotics (US), and inVia Robotics (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the robotics as a service market and forecasts its size based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW), By Type (Professional, Personal), By Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing, Processing, Welding & Soldering, Others), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Entertainment and Others).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the robotics as a service market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

• This report includes market statistics pertaining to type, application, vertical and region.

• Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

• Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based application, vertical and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the robotics as a service market.

• The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426878/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________