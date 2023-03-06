Cable Protection Tubes Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Hubbell, Schneider, ABB, Legrand, Atkore International & More

Dublin, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Protection Tubes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cable Protection Tubes Market to Exhibit Steady Growth in Near Future



The cable protection tubes market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Cable protection tube is used to protect and align the overall cabling/wiring in a building or other structures. The market is primarily dependent upon the construction industry worldwide and related spending on cable management products. In 2020, construction industry contributed to more than 13% of the world GDP.

Subsequently, the demand for cable management products (such cable protection tubes) is expected to remain strong in years to come. Cable protection tubes are waterproof, fireproof and can enhance cable performance and life. Due to rise in construction industry and increasing electricity demand in developing economies, we are expecting a steady growth in the cable protection tubes market.



Flexible Cable Protection Tubes to Continue as the Market Leader



In 2020, flexible protection tubes led the market with more than 60% share worldwide. Due to their flexibility and varied applicability across electricity distribution network flexible cable protection tubes is on rise. On account of various benefits such as lightweight, low cost, easy to haul around and others, the flexible cable protection tubes are higher in demand. Additionally, flexible cable protection tubes are easy to install in wood or metal frame walls and even in concrete walls. As a result of this, flexible cable protection tubes to lead the market in the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Market Leader in the Forecast Period



In 2020, North America led the cable protection tube market with more than 40% of the global market revenue worldwide. In North America, construction industry contributes more than US$ 625 Bn in overall GDP, thereby creating huge potential for cable management products. In addition, people in North America are more inclined towards purchasing high quality installation products that comply with electrical standards. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Since, construction industry is on rise in Asia Pacific, mainly in China and India; we are expecting a rapid growth in the region.



Major market players emphasize on introducing new products. For example, Electri-Flex Company launched stainless steel cable protection tubes in October 2019, to increase their product portfolio. These stainless steel tubes provides exceptional resistance to corrosive atmospheres such as chemical processing, water treatment plants and other specialty application where plastic tubes may not be adequate.



Market Segmentation

Product

Rigid Cable Protection Tubes

Flexible Cable Protection Tubes

Material

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Application/End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Cable Protection Tubes market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Cable Protection Tubes market?

Which is the largest regional market for Cable Protection Tubes market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Cable Protection Tubes market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Cable Protection Tubes market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Cable Protection Tubes Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Cable Protection Tubes Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Cable Protection Tubes Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Cable Protection Tubes Market: By Material, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Cable Protection Tubes Market: By Application/End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Geographic Analysis



9. North America Cable Protection Tubes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. UK and European Union Cable Protection Tubes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Asia Pacific Cable Protection Tubes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Latin America Cable Protection Tubes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Middle East and Africa Cable Protection Tubes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Hubbell Incorporated

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd

Legrand S.A.

Atkore International Inc.

Electri-Flex Company

Eaton Corporation PLC

Robroy Industries

Champion Fiberglass Inc.

Dura-Line Holdings Inc.

Thomas and Betts Corporation

HellermannTyton Group Plc.

Aliaxis SA

Calpipe Industries Inc. Anamet Electrical Inc.

Electri Flex Co

