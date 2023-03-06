Global Hopper Car Market Size Expected to Grow Around $3.3 Billion by 2030 With 5.25% of CAGR: Trends, Applications, and Regional Analysis

Minneapolis, MN, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hopper Car Market By Type (Covered Hopper Cars And Open Hopper Cars), By Application (Automotive, Chemical Products, Energy & Coal, Steel & Mining, And Food & Agriculture), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hopper Car Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.3 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.25% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Hopper Car? How big is the Hopper Car Industry?

Hopper Car Market Coverage & Overview:

Hopper cars are specialized railcars used for transporting bulk commodities such as grain, coal, ores, aggregates, and other dry materials. They are designed with sloping floors and doors at the bottom for easy unloading of the cargo. The cargo is loaded from the top of the car, and gravity helps to distribute it evenly along the length of the car. Hopper cars come in different sizes and designs, depending on the type of material being transported, the distance of transportation, and the requirements of the customer.

The two most common types of hopper cars are open-top hopper cars and covered hopper cars. Open-top hopper cars are used for materials that do not require protection from the weather, such as coal and ores. Covered hopper cars, on the other hand, have a roof and are used to transport materials that require protection from the elements, such as grain and plastic pellets. Hopper cars are an efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation for bulk commodities.

They are preferred by customers for their flexibility, reliability, and low transportation costs. Moreover, rail transportation is a more environmentally friendly option compared to road transportation, as it reduces carbon emissions and road congestion. Overall, hopper cars play a crucial role in the transportation of bulk commodities, supporting the global economy by providing a reliable and sustainable transportation solution.

Global Hopper Car Market: Growth Factors

The demand for the global hopper car market is expected to surge exponentially due to a significant surge in the demand for bulk commodities being transported by rail. The cost-effectiveness of rail transportation for bulk commodities compared to road transportation and the increasing focus on sustainable transportation due to minimal carbon emission and reduced road congestion, especially in densely populated regions, are expected to drive the growth of the global hopper car market.

In addition, the implementation of technological advancements such as digitalization, automation, and IoT in the rail industry has significantly helped to streamline operations, minimize overall costs, and improve operational efficiency. These factors are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the hopper car industry during the forecast period. However, the requirement of high capital expenditure for the production and leasing of hopper railcars along with its cost of maintenance and regular repairs might impede the growth of the hopper car market during the forecast period.

Hopper Car Market Opportunities and Challenges

The hopper car market presents various opportunities and challenges in the current business landscape. On one hand, the market is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing demand from industries such as agriculture, mining, and construction. Additionally, advancements in technology and design are creating opportunities for more efficient and eco-friendly hopper cars.

However, there are also several challenges facing the hopper car market. One major challenge is the competition from alternative transportation modes, such as trucks and pipelines, which can offer more flexibility and faster delivery times. Additionally, regulations related to safety and environmental impact can increase costs and limit market growth.

Report Scope

Hopper Car Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into covered hopper cars and open hopper cars. The covered hopper cars segment held a remarkable market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is that the covered hopper cars are used to transport materials that require protection from the weather, such as grain, sugar, plastic pellets, and others. Thus, they have a roof to provide the necessary protection for different raw materials that cannot withstand the surrounding temperature or environment. In addition, an increase in the prevalence of climate change and extreme temperatures and climate in various countries due to global warming is further expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into automotive, chemical products, energy & coal, steel & mining, and food & agriculture. The food and agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to occupy a dominant market share and simultaneously grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly because cars are mainly used to transport grain, wheat, corn, and other agricultural products. There has been an immaculate rise in global food demand which further contributes to the growth of the segment. In addition, a rise in agricultural production and growth in the economy of countries is further predicted to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Hopper Car market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Covered Hopper Cars

Open Hopper Cars

By Category

Automotive

Chemical Products

Energy & Coal

Steel & Mining

Food & Agriculture

By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hopper Car market include -

Novatec

PIOVAN S.p.A.

Summit Systems

UK Plastics Machinery Limited

Maguire Products Inc.

National Steel Car

TrinityRail

The Greenbrier Companies

American Rail Car Industries

FreightCar America

Vertex Railcar Corporation

ARI Fleet Management. Jenco Controls & Export Limited

SIMAR GmbH

Budzar IndustriesInc.

Movacolor

Advanced Auxiliary Equipment

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hopper Car market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.25% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hopper Car market size was valued at around US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2030.

Hopper cars come in different sizes and designs, depending on the type of material being transported, the distance of transportation, and the requirements of the customer.

Based on type, the covered hopper cars segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food and agriculture segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hopper Car industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hopper Car Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hopper Car Industry?

What segments does the Hopper Car Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hopper Car Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Category, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

the North American region held the largest market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow exponentially at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of the market in this region is the increase in the adoption of hopper cars in countries like the United States due to the presence of high-class rail networks in the region. Thus, the availability of advanced and well-developed carriers so as to maintain the safety and quality of goods and the presence of favorable initiatives from the government for early adoption of hopper cars due to reduced carbon emissions are further expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, the Greenbrier Companies, a US-based publicly traded transportation manufacturing corporation announced the launch of its new covered hopper car model called the "Capstone". It features a longer, wider, and taller design for increased capacity. The Capstone can carry up to 5,430 cubic feet of cargo and has a lower tare weight than previous models.

In 2020, GATX Corporation, a dominant railcar lessor, announced the launch of a new model of open-top hopper cars called the "RailLink". It features a hybrid aluminum-steel design for increased durability and reduced maintenance costs. The RailLink can carry up to 6,000 cubic feet of cargo and is designed for transporting heavy commodities such as aggregates and industrial minerals.

