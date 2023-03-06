Global Electric Switches Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2030

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06427180/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Switches estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2022-2030. Keylock Switches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Push Button Switches segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Electric Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured)
- Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
- API Technologies Company
- Datronix Holdings Ltd.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.
- TDK Corporation
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Switches
Operated Manually to Open and Close Electronic Circuits
Classification of Switches
Sensors Replacing Switches
Micro Switches
Recent Market Activity
Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Alstom Signaling, Inc. (USA)
API Technologies Corp. (USA)
Datronix Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany)
Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan)
Molex (USA)
NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan)
Nichicon Corporation (Japan)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
TDK Corporation (Japan)
TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA)
Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Photonic Switches - A New Dawn
Touch screen Interfaces Threatens Existence of Push-Button
Switches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
