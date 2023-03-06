HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Plans Return to Las Vegas, Introduces Innovation Summit

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industry-leading Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will head back to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas this October. The news comes after last week’s successful HR Tech Virtual event, which boasted record attendance as the industry clambers for actionable solutions to today’s most pressing HR and talent challenges.



New for 2023, HR Tech will host its first-ever Innovation Summit, October 9 – 10, 2023. The inaugural Innovation Summit, chaired by George LaRocque, Founder and Principal Analyst of WorkTech, will unite HR and work tech innovators at all stages, investors and HR leaders. Over the course of two days, the summit will connect these stakeholders for networking and strategizing sessions dedicated to accelerating innovation and investment in HR technology. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet potential partners and expand their existing relationships.

LaRocque commented, “The HR Tech Conference has been the biggest investor event in the industry for years, attracting everyone from startups and angel groups to enterprise organizations and post-IPO investment banks. With the introduction of the Innovation Summit, we’re creating a forum for the conversations already taking place and providing the organization, content and insights to optimize the experience for our participants. There is simply no other opportunity like this in HR tech.”

Echoing LaRocque’s sentiment, Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, added, “The HR technology community is vibrant, full of companies with big plans and ideas for ways to improve the world of work. Our Innovation Summit will provide a place for those teams to connect with an engaged audience of like-minded peers, HR leaders involved in developing new technologies and the industry investors, accelerators and incubators shaping the future of this space.”

In addition to the Innovation Summit, October’s HR Technology Conference will feature the popular Women in HR Technology Summit, exclusive research insights, real-world education, unparalleled networking, direct access to industry thought leaders and the world’s largest HR tech marketplace. Registration for the event is now open. To take advantage of the lowest rates available, register now at www.hrtechnologyconference.com/inperson.

For those interested in attending or sponsoring the Innovation Summit, learn more at www.hrtechnologyconference.com/innovation-summit.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.